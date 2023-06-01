Mechatronics engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-06-01
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Mechatronics Engineer within Suspension Control - Volvo Group Trucks Technology
The group BF93240 "Suspension Control System" within Vehicle Dynamics sub stream, residing in the "Vehicle motion and energy management" technology stream, is responsible for the development of the suspension control systems for all truck brands within Volvo Group as well as Volvo Bus.
We are looking for a highly motivated engineer to strengthen our team in the Suspension Control SW development area.
Apply here!
This is us
You will be a member of a highly skilled agile team that have full product ownership of suspension control system, from requirement and specification to end customer and quality follow up. The team works closely together with all needed cross-functional counterparts in our global arena.
This is what you will be doing
As a function developer within Vehicle Dynamics, you will be involved in all phases of development and maintenance of our interesting, and highly complex end user functions connected to suspension control.
The work consists of specification and review of function and SW requirements, but also development of new functions and customer features. You will support internal customers, aftermarket, production and meet end customers. You will perform tests in vehicles as well as tests in virtual and real environment.
An important part of the role is support with parameter/SW updates and fault tracing in vehicles.
You will be an important member in an agile team, contributing to short term deliveries as well as long term strategies.
Key activities are:
• Requirement specification & logic design breakdown
• Implementation of new features & SW updates
• At the truck; tuning of functionality, troubleshooting and hands on testing of features and functionality.
• Supporting functional safety work
Who are you?
We are looking for you who are creative with a mindset to learn and improve. As part of an agile team, you are a team player and enjoy teamwork, but you are also able to work independently and drive development on your own. We see that you have good understanding of system development of embedded real time systems and most likely you have a genuine automotive interest. We would also like to see that you have communication and presenting skills both in text and verbally, having a sense of responsibility and that you are business and customer oriented.
Other requirements and skills for the position are:
• M.Sc. degree in Mechatronics, Control engineering, Computer Science, Electronics or similar
• Good knowledge in Mechatronics, Mechanical engineering, Control engineering
• Familiar with tools such as CANalyzer, Simulink, Matlab as well as rapid prototyping and systems development principles
• Tools used, GIT, Vector DaVinci, CANoe & CANalyzer, SystemWeaver(SE-TOOL)
Knowledge in Volvo Tools, architecture, ISO26262 and C-driving license are beneficial.
If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact
Carl-Johan Rundqvist, carl-johan.cr.rundqvist@volvo.com
Apply here!
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences, in knowledge, experience, age, gender, and nationality, etc. Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change, and Performance are the values that guides us.
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7845849