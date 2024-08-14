Mechanical system engineer - green fuels
Siemens Energy AB / Datajobb / Finspång
2024-08-14
A Snapshot of Your Day
Join us in influencing the world's energy transition!
The development of future energy systems is rapidly advancing. Our gas turbine customers worldwide are redefining their processes to contribute more sustainably to global energy production, often by introducing green fuels like hydrogen, biodiesel, ammonia, or biogas.
As a mechanical system engineer focusing on green fuels, you will have a crucial role working with the integration of the existing gas turbine's auxiliary systems and how the process is affected when operating on green fuels. You will also support internal and external customers with technical expertise within the area. The major common challenge in the assignments is to make new designs and solutions fit with the old/existing ones. There are significant growth opportunities as we handle everything from development to commissioning to on-site troubleshooting for new and upgrade projects.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Responsible for the technical adaptations of the mechanical auxiliary systems, operations and maintenance needed for running on green fuels
* Influence development and optimization of modification products
* Investigate and define machine-specific spare parts primarily for combustion, enabling our global customers to maintain the availability and reliability of their gas turbines
* Develop internal processes to meet increasing customer demands for green fuels
* Internal technical support and investigations for quotation of green fuel solutions
What You Bring
* Relevant technical degree or proven experience working with combustion, auxiliary engineering and/or gas turbines
* Organized, committed, and take ownership of your tasks
* Adaptable and willing to tackle various tasks
* Great collaboration skills as you will work with both internal and external customers
About the Team
Our 20-member team supports gas turbine aftermarket customers with mechanical auxiliary systems, including gas and liquid fuel systems, lube oil supply, combustion air intake filters, ventilation, and gas detection systems. We cultivate a diverse, open atmosphere where feedback and idea-sharing are encouraged.
We are dedicated to employee development, allowing you to influence your areas of expertise.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 94,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - but not later than 2024-09-01. Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Elin Tidblom Jonsson on elin.tidblom@siemens-energy.com
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Shannen Foley on shannen.foley.ext@siemens-energy.com
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Anders Häll, Unionen, +46122-887514
Simon Von Eckardstein, Sveriges Ingenjörer, +46122-842 24
Jan Lundgren, Ledarna, +46122-812 33
