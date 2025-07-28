Mechanical Site Engineer
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Boden Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Boden
2025-07-28
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We are participating in a project where Stegra AB establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ a Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We are participating in a project where Stegra AB establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ a Mechanical Site Engineer. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
JOB DESCRIPTION
Being responsible for all mechanical works within the given scope,
Management and administration of the field teams and subcontractors under charge,
Regular reporting of mechanical works activities and work progress to the superiors and technical office,
Daily tracking of labour-hour efficiency in mechanical works activities, with weekly reporting to the superiors and technical office,
Checking materials before and during the installation/construction phase,
Ensuring coordination of materials and applications,
Supervising, monitoring and ensuring the mechanical works activities of subcontractors and field teams, are being done by the quality standards, regulations and production methods,
Ensuring that subcontractors and field teams work by occupational safety rules during the installation/construction process,
Tracking test and control points specified in the method statements for all mechanical and steel works activities within the given scope,
Approval of the installation/construction made and reporting of non-conforming productions,
Checking subcontractors' quantity survey and progress payments reports,
QUALIFICATIONS (not mandatory)
Bachelor's or higher degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related field of Engineering,
Minimum 7 years of proven experience in planning, execution, and completion of mechanical projects,
Experienced in project and site management in Steel Plant or Power & Heat, Oil & Gas or Petrochemical projects,
Experienced in rotary and static equipment installation,vessel, storage tanks, conveyor, and steel construction works,
Experienced in subcontractor and field team management,
Advanced knowledge of industry standards and regulations (ASME, EN) related to mechanical works in industrial projects;
Fluent in English
Strong communication skills both verbal and written, with the ability to collaborate effectively with clients and internal teams,
Excellent report drafting skills,
Strongleadership skills with the ability to effectively coordinate, motivate and inspire a team,
Ability to work and lead well under pressure in a fast-paced work environment,
Highly motivated and detail-oriented character without neither losing focus of the project goals nor the sight of the big picture, Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-27
E-post: filial@gemkom.com.tr Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial
(org.nr 516413-4008)
Stålverket 20 (visa karta
)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Gemkom Engineering & Machinery Filial Jobbnummer
9439121