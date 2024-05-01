Mechanical Quantity Surveyor
Jones Group Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm Visa alla byggjobb i Stockholm
2024-05-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jones Group Sweden AB i Stockholm
Company Description
We are a leading engineering services company with a proven track record of high quality, customer focused project delivery for over 130 years. Our core divisions include Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Sprinkler and Fire Protection. Some of the other services we provide include Waste to Energy (BioEnergy), Specialist Lift, Off Site Fabrication, Technical Support Services, Maintenance, Asset Management, BIM (Building Information Modelling) and Geo-Surveying. We offer competitive salaries, financial support for further training, Continuous Professional Development (CPD) leading to chartered status, performance incentives and the ability to progress your career with a world class engineering contractor.
Job Description
Due to continued expansion in our Data Centre division, Jones Engineering require a Senior Quantity Surveyor for projects based in Sweden. These are significant projects in a region where further growth is expected and is an opportunity for an ambitious SQS to grow their career with support and guidance from our senior commercial team members based in Dublin.
Your responsibilities will include:
You will be responsible for the full management, pricing and collation of Mechanical projects and budgets, of various sizes, generally on mainland.
Ensure compliance with contract obligations and provide advice and monitoring of same to construction team.
Ability to identify potential commercial risks and ensure prompt reporting of same to management.
Compile monthly progress applications and ensure they are inclusive of accurate remeasure, site variations, day-works, or claims.
Procurement - operational procurement activity and contract support, in conjunction with the Procurement Department
Manage subcontractor accounts from initial award to interim valuation, variations, and final account.
Managing and forecasting of turnover and cash flow of the projects
Reviewing and commercial management of all projects, to ensure accurate and reliable reporting.
Identify, Analyse and report on trends within the Business & Projects
Review all incoming correspondence from Employers, Design Team and/or subcontractors, to identify contractually critical items and to initiate replies.
To ensure Construction Team is adhering to all Contractual Requirements and providing advice and monitoring of the same
Ability to work both individually and as part of a multi-functional team.
Excellent IT Skills essential
You will help build/establish our supply chain with European based vendors/sub-contractors and carry out both commercial and technical analysis of their quotations.
Strong attention to detail and the ability to work well under strict deadlines essential.
Skills and Requirements
Relevant third level qualification essential in Quantity Surveying/ Construction Economics
Previous Data Centre experience preferable but not essential
Minimum 6+ years' experience post qualification essential
Experience in an MEP role required.
Ability to work both individually and as part of a multi-functional team.
Excellent IT Skills
Demonstrates excellent presentation, verbal, written, and communication skills.
We offer competitive salaries in line with qualifications and experience.
Financial support for further training
Facility to gain chartered status available in-house.
Performance incentives and the ability to progress your career with a world class engineering contractor
Benefits
We offer a competitive salary package commensurate with experience and qualifications. In addition, you will have the opportunity to work in a dynamic and supportive environment, collaborating with industry leaders and contributing to a sustainable future. Our company values work-life balance and encourages professional growth through training and development programs.
If you are ready to make a difference and be part of a growing industry, please submit your CV, along with a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and why you are interested in this role. Recognising the contributions and respecting our people is core to our culture and values. We are an equal opportunities employer, and we encourage candidates from all backgrounds to apply for roles.
Please note, we are currently not accepting applications from agencies, for this role at this time. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: hr@joneseng.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jones Group Sweden AB
(org.nr 559043-9310)
102 48 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Alannah McKeogh hr@joneseng.com +353 1 7479800 Jobbnummer
8651087