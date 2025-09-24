Mechanical Project Manager for a Data Center Project in Eskilstuna
2025-09-24
Selected candidates will be directly employed by the project's main contractor. We expect candidates to have relevant educational qualifications and several years of experience in similar roles in industrial construction projects. Experience with data center projects is an advantage.
Mechanical Project Manager
Sweden · Eskilstuna, Södermanland County, Sweden · Eskilstuna · Full-time
Description
Below is a list of typical duties but is not exclusive of all duties that are required to be carried out during the project. Mechanical PM will look after the management of the mechanical scope of work for the project with an oversight over cost, schedule and budgets.Responsibilities
• Analysing, tracking and effectively managing critical milestone activities to avoid schedule slip.* Reviewing construction proposals and related pricing & scopes.* Management of all costs associated with Mechanical SOW including:
o Engineering & Contracting Mechanical Teamo Sub-contractors
o Material deliveries and goods receipting.
o Plant and Equipment
o Variations
o Valuations
• Planning day to day site operations in conjunction with package managers.* Management of sub-contractor activities including tracking progress against schedule and manpower levels.
• Supporting the management "In Progress" snagging system ensuring that the supervisors return weekly punch lists where applicable. Ensure all snags are distributed to all Sub-contractors
• Issue direct labour hours and sub-contractor hours to time administrator for tracking centrally.
• Attendance at Site Meetings, Internal Project Reviews, Engineering Reviews, Planning and Co-ordination Meetings and Handover Meetings
• Close out of all project items including Final Account, O & M Manuals, Punch List, Safety File, QA File, Material and Plant re-locations, Project Plan - all with the support of the site project manager
• Issue internal weekly progress report rolled up from project supervisors report. This will highlight progress percentage complete based on WBS codes and any concerns. It should also highlight any risk elements within the control of Engineering & Contracting, e.g.: late deliveries.
• Track all material deliveries to correspond with the project schedule.
• Hold weekly commercial meetings with the commercial team to ensure all variations are being captured and costs issued to the client
• Supporting the management of Site Safety in conjunction with the Mechanical Package Manager and the Engineering & Contracting Safety Advisor.
• Driving a focused Quality, Health, Safety and Environmental culture within your team.
• Develop and implement company procedures with the package managers
• Ensure change management is handled correctly (Cost & Programme).
Requirements
Skills & Qualifications:
• Previous experience in Mechanical Project Management. Ability to effectively drive programs whilst controlling scope, schedule and budget.* Proven record of coordinating and managing large installation projects, with relevant experience in data centre delivery.
• Strong knowledge of mechanical design and build, for data centre environment.
• Good technical knowledge of Mechanical systems.
Benefits
Opportunity to work for a market leader in the Data centre industry
Working on large scale data centre projects
Collaborative team working environments
Career progression and development supported
Competitive salary packages
Options of relocating or a rotational roster
The positions are full-time and project-based. The employment contracts will be signed directly with our client. Please apply for the position immediately via the provided link, as we will be interviewing candidates during the application period, and the contracts will be signed as soon as the right people are found. Please attach your CV in English to your application.
