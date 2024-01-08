Mechanical Lead Engineer
Novo Energy Production AB / Byggjobb / Göteborg Visa alla byggjobb i Göteborg
2024-01-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Novo Energy Production AB i Göteborg
Mechanical Lead Engineer
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for several Mechanical Lead Engineers to join our Facility & EPC team!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
What you will do
In this position you will play key project-integrator role in our multidisciplinary Facility Engineering Organization in building the new Gigafactory. As Mechanical Engineer you will pro-actively support and assist the Mechanical Engineering Manager along the way and contribute on successful delivery of the assigned mechanical design packages.
You will have full ownership over portions of the mechanical design development process with responsibilities to prepare, collect, review, register, distribute and manage wide variety of design documents. You will make sure that all project members are well connected and informed, by developing close collaboration with both internal and external stakeholders.
Your responsibilities will include:
Manage mechanical design consultants by establishing the deliverable list for specific design packages, organizing the plan and key milestones to ensure on time commitments are met to successfully drive the project.
Manage the quality of the design deliverables, ensuring the systems are aligned to the project specification requirements.
Assist during the installation efforts, answering request for Information from contractors or construction in a timely manner to avoid productivity loss due to design decisions.
Help the other design disciplines providing and anticipating cross functional data that allows a fluid execution of the overall plant design.
Assist the Facility team with system completion requirements for the proper transfer of responsibilities from the installation phase to operations.
- Promote a positive and constructive working relationship with the design consultants on behalf of Novo.
- Become a binder of the EPCM team, supporting on developing the organization accordingly to Company mission and supporting hand in hand team members.
- Supporting the procurement team with reviewing the technical specifications and quotations.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have a very good knowledge and experience of Mechanical/Process Engineering execution process from design review to installation especially in at least one of the following fields:
- HVAC/Industrial ducting systems.
- Clean & Dry room systems, preferably in battery manufacturing industry.
- Plumbing and sewage systems
- Industrial cooling and heating systems
- Process engineer for process utility systems, such as compressed air, Nitrogen, Electrolyte, Flammable Chemical refinery, process waste etc.
- Mechanical equipment (fixed and rotary)
You understand complexity of the project and you are well organized in order effectively implement, manage, and track multiple parallel workstreams associated to mechanical engineering process. You are brilliant at communicating with wide range of stakeholders - both internal and external - with the great ability to assist on solution development, evaluation the problem and letting the project progress at its highest performance.
Essential
- Minimum BSc degree within Mechanical engineering, process engineering or equivalent.
- Minimum 7 years of relevant professional experience, preferably on comparable construction position.
- Experience in large-scale construction projects with considerable multidisciplinary complexity.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced project.
- Excellent written and spoken English. Must have the ability to discuss technical topics with a variety of audiences - contractors, engineers, and members of various divisions within organization.
Desirable
- Experience from Greenfield Projects is highly preferred.
- Experience from Battery manufacturing industries is a plus.
- Experience within general contractor or EPC organisation environment is an added value.
- Experience from Swedish construction sites is preferred.
- Knowledge of Swedish rules/regulation for mechanical systems is a plus.
- Leadership Experience for multidisciplinary design teams is a plus.
- Highly organised with excellent communication / collaboration skills.
- Self-performing attitude with the strong skill to contribute on team effort.
- Experience in a multicultural environment, adaptable and open-minded.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
You can read more about this joint venture in these press releases, here and here. Ersättning
