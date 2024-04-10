Mechanical Engineers for High Voltage Batteries
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Electromobility is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of this change happening in our industry! The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase. Together we drive the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility based on cutting-edge engineering, state-of-the-art research, and well-proven technology within the Volvo Group. By joining us, you'll be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead.
We are now expanding with several mechanical engineers to work on the High Voltage Batteries. We're determined to shape the world we live in for a sustainable tomorrow. Are you passionate to drive the acceleration of Volvo Groups' next generation, best-in class Energy Storage Systems? Then this is your chance, come join the journey!
Description
These roles are within the Service box and Venting team consisting of passionate people working in an atmosphere where collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation comes naturally.
As a Mechanical Engineer within the team, you are the person responsible for several components, managing requirements, time plans and coordinating with the system responsible. You will be a part of the development process for a component from early phases to the industrialization part. You will secure balanced technical solutions with your cross functional colleagues, making sure that the component reaches production. Secure component requirements are captured, documented, and balanced. You will also, together with other Engineers in the group, carry out component roadmaps.
The role entails stakeholder management, balancing their needs, handling trade-off situations, tracking and raising issues to the project management team and making decisions that will help the project to move forward.
This role is truly cross-functional, you will collaborate widely within the department and across the company with attribute leaders, design engineering, geometric architects, manufacturing, and program teams.
Requirements:
• BSc in engineering, preferably in mechanical, automotive engineering or equivalent.
• Experience as a mechanical engineer, preferably from working with batteries, battery electric vehicles or electric propulsion components.
• Knowledge within the product development process within automotive required, Volvo DVP or similar is meritorious.
• Proficiency in CAD modeling and assembly, Creo is a plus.
• Knowledge in Windchill/PDM link would be an asset.
• Vehicle architecture and electric propulsion knowledge is meritorious.
• Stakeholder management skills
• Good spoken as well as written English.
We are looking for you who are...
Adaptable and feel comfortable in an innovative environment where changes come naturally. Ownership and collaboration should come naturally; therefore, communication skills are important. You will collaborate widely taking different perspectives into account as well as resolving conflicts to continuously proceed in our development projects. It is good if you have a strong drive to learn and develop yourself together with the team. You are an analytical and structured person that can make recommendations.
Volvo Group is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes applications from individuals of all backgrounds. We thank all applicants for their interest in this position; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
Last application date is 28th of April
Hiring Manager
Kjartan Kjartansson, Group Manager Service Box & Ventingskjartan.kjartansson@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
