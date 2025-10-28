Mechanical Engineers
We are searching for Mechanical Engineers in Finspang, Sweden.
Work: 100%
Start: Immediate
Position type: Permanent
Salary: based on experience
Responsibilities:
Carry out technical analyses and create clear documentation to support safe and reliable operations.
Work closely with colleagues and other teams to help meet project goals.
Make sure all work follows relevant laws, guidelines, and standards, while aiming to improve customer satisfaction.
Perform calculations and define project requirements to support successful outcomes.
Experience Profile:
Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Several years of experience as an engineer or technical project manager in the mechanical field.
Strong consultative skills and effective communication style.
High level of commitment and a strong desire to grow and contribute as part of a team.
Proven ability to collaborate with others and take ownership of assigned responsibilities.
Fluency in English.
