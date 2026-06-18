Mechanical Engineering - Components and Products
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2026-06-18
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Västerås
, Enköping
, Arboga
, Uppsala
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Mechanical Engineering - Components and Products- for one of our clients.
About the assignment:
Mechanical Engineering encompasses a variety of engineering assignments such as planning, designing, and modifying machinery, equipment, and products. It also co-ordinates activities internally and with other groups to effectively accomplish objectives requiring knowledge of associated functions and related engineering fields. Use computers and selected programs for such matters as preparing reports and conducting analyses.
Independently and leading other engineers, perform various engineering duties requiring the exercise of judgment and application of standard engineering principles and practices, towards set goals. Lead, plan, conduct and coordinate a range of complex engineering activities encompassing one or more engineering disciplines. Serve as consultant to management and customers regarding advanced technical studies, their potential application and the resolution of complex problems. Coordinate major engineering tasks of substantial impact . Proactively develop and implement measures to improve operations and customer satisfaction.
Minimum requirements of education and experience: • Minimum six (6) years of work experience within the relevant field including leadership/management and a bachelor or master's degree or • Another technical degree with more than 15 years of work experience within relevant field. • Working command of the English language
Other Information B.Sc. or M.Sc. in electrical, mechanical or civil engineering.
• MUST have previous experience on high voltage power systems, substations or MV/HV switchgears.
• Basic knowledge of applicable standards (EN, IEC).
• Good verbal and written skills in Swedish. Other language skills are considered as an advantage.
• Knowledge in CAD tools, e.g. Revit, is preferable.
• Ability to clearly communicate internally and with customers in order to successfully collaborate, coordinate, and resolve project related activities and issues.
• Ability to make things happen and willingness to enter into international projects.
• Travel is required; up to 10% both domestic and international.
Start: 2026-06-30
Assignment Period: 1 Year
Location: Sweden\Västmanlands län,
Last date to apply: 2026-06-30
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7940062-2060925". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9971382