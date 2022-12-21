Mechanical Engineer with interest in cleanroom design for Mycronic!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2022-12-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Think of the most high-tech electronics products you can imagine. Then think one step further. What technology creates the most advanced high-tech of today? Ours do. With unique and world-leading production solutions, we spearhead the electronics industry. And since we are passionate about technology, we invest heavily in our R&D. As we drive innovation in close connection with the major companies in the electronics industry, we continue to make the impossible possible. Again and again. If you have some years of work experience within the area of lithography, optics, electronics manufacturing or process monitoring, enjoys working hands on in the lab and likewise your colleagues at Mycronic - have a genuine interest in technology and are eager to learn - this is the right place for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company and has been a trusted partner to electronics and display manufacturers worldwide for over 40 years. They are headquartered in Stockholm, Täby and with subsidiaries, agents and distributors in more than 50 countries. Today, Mycronic is divided into 4 divisions where in this role you will belong to the Pattern Generators (PG) division, which is the world's leading supplier of mask writers for the production of advanced photomasks for monitors. Currently, there is no other company in the entire world that can compete with Mycronic's technology and every screen you see, be it a TV, phone, tablet or Apple Watch, is manufactured using Mycronic's machines. These are what you will develop! Division PG has customers in China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the USA and as they grow, they need to expand one of their mechanical teams in Täby. You will belong to a team of 15 people, the majority of whom are mechanical design engineers, and report to Anna-Karin Drake, Group Manager PG Mechanical Design.
Academic Work is responsible for the recruitment process, but you will be employed directly by Mycronic
mechanicaldesignengineer #cleanroom
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
As a mechanical design engineer, you work with the entire development chain, from requirements to design and implementation. You work in several parallel projects with a focus on new development as well as maintenance and improvement and redesigns of pneumatic systems, optomechanics, mounts, holders and tools for mounting optical details. Materials that you work with can be, for example, aluminum, stainless steel, stone, plastic, 3D printed materials and rubber, etc. In addition to the construction work, in this role you will also take greater responsibility for the clean room design so that the machines meet the customers' requirements from that aspect.
You will for example ...
• Design and develop both new and existing products
• In the long term, act as the expert within Mycronic regarding cleanroom environments and cleanroom design and convert design requirements into specifications and way of working for production and suppliers
• Develop and test prototypes of new mechanical constructions
• Maintain contact with suppliers for requirement specifications, material selection, color, etc.
• Work with verification and documentation
• Support sellers with questions about cleanliness
• Responsible for the validation of the ISO classification of cleanliness in Mycronic machines
• Responsible for guidelines and routines regarding cleanliness and cleanroom design
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A BSc or MSc in mechanical engineering or a similar field
• Has several years of experience in mechanical design
• Very good knowledge of CAD, Mycronic uses SolidWorks
• Very good knowledge of English
It will be seen as a merit if you have...
• Experience from cleanroom design and/or the semiconductor industry
In this recruitment, we will also place great emphasis on your personal skills and interest in the position. Motivate in your application why you have chosen to apply.
Other information
• Start: By agreement
• Extent: Full time
• Location: Täby, Stockholm
• Contact: Responsible recruiter Johanna Sörell, johanna.sorell@academicwork.se
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and Mycronic's wishes are that all calls and emails regarding the position go to Academic Work. Apply for the position by clicking Apply below. We go through the selection on an ongoing basis and the advertisement can be closed down before the position is filled if we have moved on to the selection and interview phase.
ATTENTION! We do not accept applications via email. Search for the position by clicking "apply here" below.
About the process
• Phone interview with Academic Work
• Tests (personality test + problem solving test)
• In-depth interview with Academic Work
• Interview with Mycronic Reference taking + decision
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about Mycronic on their website: https://www.mycronic.com/en/ Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15086507". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
7278281