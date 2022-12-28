Mechanical Engineer to Epiluvac
2022-12-28
Be part of something altogether life-changing! Working at Epiluvac means being at the forefront of providing new systems to transform the development of climate smart solutions for a more productive and sustainable future. Come and join us at Epiluvac as our new colleague in the role as Mechanical Engineer. Welcome with your application!
We offer
We offer you an exciting position in a growing entrepreneurial company where you will join a highly talented team of great colleagues. We believe that a good working climate comes from participation and team spirit where everyone contributes. With your technical insight and expertise, you'll challenge our current know-how and contribute to the expansion of our innovative products to a wider market. You will get exciting challenges and great opportunities to drive your own journey with us.
You will
At Ideon in Lund, we develop and manufacture reactors for new semiconductor materials. We have a solid experience and knowledge on how to build CVD reactors and in recent years the design has been refined into a completely new platform with a patented function that is unique in the global market. Our silicon carbide and gallium nitride semiconductors are used in base stations for the 5G network, electric cars, solar cells, photovoltaic systems, and many other areas in the electricity sector.
You will work broadly in the full product development cycle in close collaboration with colleagues. This includes to participate in the early phase looking at concepts all the way to engaging in new functions, mechanical construction, production drawings, dialogue with suppliers and after-market activities. Our technical tools and solutions for mechanical construction are Creo 9 and Windchill.
Your areas of responsibility and tasks:
• Design work from idea and to complete manufacturing drawings and finished product
• Optimization of the machine design and new functionalities such as customized adaptions and improvements for the gas system and the reactor
• Technical preparation of products in our business system Monitor
• To keep up to date about materials knowledge as we work with exotic materials for very high temperatures and gases that are aggressive
You are
You have a bachelor or master's degree in mechanical engineering and solid technical competence in Creo 9 and Windchill, or other equivalent 3D CAD solution. You also bring a couple of years relevant experience and have preferably worked broadly and hands-on within the field of mechanical engineering. Experience in high vacuum technology and the semiconductor industry is an advantage, such as experience from operations in process / manufacturing with extensive safety systems as well.
We are looking for someone who is passionate about technology and want to be part of a culture with a strong collaborative spirit where everyone can make a difference. To succeed in this role, you need to be a self-motivator and driver with a getting it done mentality. Furthermore, you understand the importance of keeping deadlines and delivering on time with quality. At a small company, you will work broad and support your team members. In addition to the technical knowledge and work experience, we are looking for a person who wants to become part of the Epiluvac team and work towards our common goals. You are inventive, a good communicator and good at interacting with colleagues within the company as well as with our customers. You are also fluent in English, written and spoken.
Want to learn more
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Johanna Värmfors at johanna.varmfors@nexergroup.com
