Mechanical Engineer to Consat Engineering!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Join the exciting journey at Consat Engineering! As one of Sweden's leading engineering companies, they are at the forefront of creating opportunities for societal development in line with digitization. You'll be immersed in a variety of thrilling projects, both on-site with clients and at their Bromma office. As a Mechanical Engineer, you'll engage in the entire development process, from analysis to prototyping, with a focus on projects like racing and car electrification. Plus, enjoy the perks of a supportive environment, certified as a Great Place to Work. Don't miss this chance - apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Consat Engineering is growing and has several exciting projects underway, and now we are looking for you who want to be part of the journey. Consat is one of Sweden's leading engineering companies, creating opportunities for society to develop in tandem with digitization. You will have the opportunity to be part of many exciting projects, working both at customer sites and at the office located in Bromma. As a Mechanical Engineer, you will have the opportunity to work in all parts of the development process, from requirements analysis, concept development, prototyping, to participating in the start-up of serial production. Your initial project in this role will be in racing and the electrification of cars. Travel may be required for this position.
You are offered
• A breadth of exciting assignments with clients throughout the Stockholm area
• Long-term vision is an important core value at Consat, and all employees are supported by dedicated leaders to develop in their careers
• You are in control of your own development and are supported by colleagues and managers along the way
• Work at a company with its own prototype and assembly workshop where concepts and production equipment become reality
• A welcoming atmosphere with friendly colleagues who enjoy doing things together
• Work at a company that is certified as a Great Place to Work
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Product and prototype development
• CAD modeling
• Assembly
• Collaborate with various clients, from small businesses to large international corporations
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Degree in mechanical engineering, or equivalent experience assessed as comparable
• A strong interest in technology and mechanics
• Experience with CAD
• Proficient knowledge in English
It is meritorious if you
• Have good proficiency in Swedish
• Have experience working as a mechanical engineer
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Innovative
• Problem solver
• Adaptable
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Consat Engineering is a technology company that offers a wide range of engineering services in various areas such as mechanics, electronics, and software. The company has a welcoming corporate culture where the team is prioritized, and employees are supported in their personal and professional development. With their own prototype and assembly workshop, Consat Engineering can turn concepts into reality and offer customers tailored solutions. They work closely with their clients, from small businesses to large international corporations.
Consat Group is one of the few Swedish companies that, for twelve consecutive years, has been recognized as one of the hundred most interesting career companies in Sweden. At the Universum Awards 2020, they were also selected as the Employer of the Year! Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15103746". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8615761