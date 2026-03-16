Mechanical Engineer to Coloreel // Jönköping
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2026-03-16
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Coloreel is redefining the textile industry. Our technology dyes thread during production, making processes sustainable, creative and efficient. We're looking for an innovative, skilled Mechanical Engineer to join our team and build the next generation of smart embroidery solutions used by customers worldwide.
About the role As a Mechanical Engineer at Coloreel, you will design, develop, and refine mechanical components and systems for our products. You will be involved throughout the entire product lifecycle, from concept development and prototype creation to finished products and optimized designs for manufacturing. In this role, you will work closely with colleagues in Jönköping as well as with our team in China, collaborating to solve technical challenges and drive development forward.
About you
You thrive in a collaborative environment and enjoy working closely with others to achieve great results. At the same time, you are proactive, confident, and able to take initiative, bringing your own ideas and solutions to the table. You are curious and eager to learn, always looking for ways to improve processes and contribute to the team's success.
4+ years of experience as a Mechanical Design Engineer or in a similar role
Strong expertise in CAD, e.g., SolidWorks or similar systems
Experience working with PDM systems for documentation and version control
Experience applying DFM (Design for Manufacturing) and DFA (Design for Assembly) in practical projects
Experience developing and testing prototypes
Ability to independently drive technical tasks and take responsibility for solutions
Enjoy working in a collaborative and innovative development team
Experience with sewing technology or digital printing is a plus
About Coloreel Coloreel is transforming embroidery and textile production through patented technology that colors thread instantly as it is used. The result: unlimited color possibilities, greater creative freedom and a far more sustainable process, reducing water consumption by up to 97 percent while minimizing thread waste.
At our office in Jönköping, a small and dedicated team works closely together to develop the next generation of our technology. Here, engineers collaborate across software, electronics and mechanics to solve real technical challenges and shape products used worldwide. In this innovative environment, curiosity is encouraged and everyone has the opportunity to influence technical solutions and product development.
START: According to agreement LOCATION: Jönköping CONTRACT: Permanent LAST APPLICATION DATE: Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis CONTACT: Recruiter Alice Dragéus, alice.drageus@oddwork.se
(contact for questions regarding the position, not applications)
As a leading recruitment and employer branding company we challenge expectations and match talents with the right corporate culture while helping organizations create stronger employer brands. Curious and want to know more? Step into the world of Oddwork by clicking here or find more career opportunities here! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7389403-1894144". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Oddwork Sweden AB
(org.nr 556847-9892), https://jobb.oddwork.se
Järnvägsgatan 12 (visa karta
)
553 15 JÖNKÖPING Arbetsplats
Oddwork Jobbnummer
9798938