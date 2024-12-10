Mechanical Engineer, Interim assignment
Intenso Teknikrekrytering AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-12-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Intenso Teknikrekrytering AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Mechanical Engineer, Interim assignment - Gothenburg
This is a full-time consulting assignment, ideal for someone running their own business or those who wish to be employed by us for the duration of the assignment. Our client works with critical temperature control solutions.
We are now looking for someone who would like to start their career as an Engineer with the possibility to work with a global and successful company with significant growth. In the role of Mechanical Engineer, you will work for the customer with a project that aims to update and verify the library of different drawings.
This commitment includes
Update constructions 2D and 3D drawings
Update manufacturing drawings
Verify and update BOMs
Work with our PDM and construction program in SolidWorks
Support the construction team with various tasks
The client is making a major update with templates that will have a great impact on all the previous drawings.
Your background
Higher education within Engineering with a focus on construction
You need to understand drawings both in 2D and 3D
Fluent in English
You are accurate, structured and persistent
More about the assignment
The assignment starts at the beginning of January and will last approximately 6-8 months. It is a full-time assignment. Please apply as soon as possible!
Contact
For questions about the position, please contact Mattias Lyckberg, 0733-336080, at Intenso Interim Management.
We welcome your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Intenso Teknikrekrytering AB
(org.nr 556765-2762) Arbetsplats
Intenso Interim Management Jobbnummer
9053686