Mechanical Engineer for an international company!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Borlänge Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Borlänge
2024-10-02
, Falun
, Gagnef
, Säter
, Leksand
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Borlänge
, Falun
, Säter
, Hedemora
, Smedjebacken
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to take on the role of mechanical engineer and work within a global and innovative organization? We welcome your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is a global technology leader promoting a sustainable energy future for all. They are now seeking a mechanical engineer for their design department in High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC), where you will have the opportunity to contribute to the green energy transition.
As a mechanical engineer, you will help develop HVDC converter stations that convert alternating current to direct current offshore and direct current to alternating current on land.
You are offered
• Be a part of a global operation with great development opportunities personally and career-wise
• For you with a relevant background and interest, there may be an opportunity to participate in customer meetings/negotiations for technical issues in the projects
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Create detailed tender documentation, ensuring compliance with customer specifications and internal High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) engineering requirements
• Develop and refine design concepts for mechanical systems in HVDC converter stations
• Generate and review mechanical equipment layouts, optimizing design for efficiency and space utilization in the HVDC environment
• Prepare comprehensive Bill of Quantities for mechanical switchyard materials
• Compile engineering hours and cost sheets
• Utilize Team Centre, NX, and SolidWorks for design and modeling
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has completed a degree as a Bachelor or Master of Science in Engineering with a focus on mechanics or mechanical engineering, or has equivalent work experience in the field that we consider comparable.
• Strong proficiency in English, both spoken and written.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience with CAD tools such as Team Centre, NX, and SolidWorks.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Goal oriented
• Orderly
• Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15107532". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8931792