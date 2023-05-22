Mechanical Engineer, CAD
2023-05-22
About the job
We are now working with interesting product development projects within the EV battery development and need to grow our group of experts with Mechanical Design Engineer. If you would like to work with sustainable battery technology and drive electric propulsion tranformation in automotive industry, where you are surrounded by a great team of engineers, this is a great opportunity!
Your role
Depending on your own background and experience, you will work on different projects that we are currently running at our client location. You will have daily contact with the client and be responsible for the execution of your assignment from concept to finished product, including product testing, certification and reliability testing. You will be an important and central part of our cross-functional team and responsible for implementations and goals in our projects.
Requirements For The Role
You have an education in BSc or MSc of mechanical engineering (or simular)
You have 5+ years of experience in product development as a Mechanical Design from automotive industry.
Experienced in Catia V5, Creo, or similar CAD tool
Experience of working with sheet metal. Great if you have designed battery packs, structures
You are challenged by technical complexity and can suggest technical solutions and designs that best meet the specified requirements
Fluent in Swedish or English
Holding a Swedish work permit or EU citizenship
Being able to start this assignment in May/June
What We Offer You
Actrify works with sustainable electrification, helping our clients to integrate battery solutions for their applications. Our customers are in Automotive, off road and marine applications. We deliver solutions for both large global customers and smaller local start-up companies. Based on the clients' needs, we provide expert competence, entire project groups, services and overall commitments.
Actrify offers you a work environment that is characterized by cutting edge innovation. We care about you as a colleague and support your development.
Join us to shape a sustainable future
Contact thien.laubeck@actrify.com
• 46739-888496 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-21
E-post: thien.laubeck@actrify.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Actrify AB
(org.nr 559389-3091), http://www.actrify.com
Kvarnbergsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
411 05 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7802208