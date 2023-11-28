Mechanical Engineer Cab-development (sheet metal and plastics)
Randstad AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Randstad Engineering is looking for a an engineer in the field of Cab-development (sheet metal and plastics) for Automotive Defense products. (position typically requires 5 years relevant experience)
Background control will be performed. We encourage female applicants.
Please apply at www.randstad.se,
no later than 2023-12-10. This is primarily an employment at Randstad Technologies, however; freelancers are also welcome to apply. If you have questions, please contact Emma Johansson, emma.johansson@randstad.se
. For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Randstad Engineering is specialized in competences within engineering. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Engineering, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
On Senior level applies advanced knowledge typically obtained through education and work experience.
upporting junior team members and peers
Role model of lifelong learning, sharing knowledge and developing others as a trainer and/or coach
May be digging deeper in own discipline, but is building broader T-shaped profile '
Developing influence and working confidently within the wider Volvo Group network
Clear articulation of how he/she is creating value within their part for the TD/BA.
Qualifications
Design technical solutions according to given prerequisites (e.g., function, style, volume, geometry, costs, quality target and regulations) in the area of mechatronics.
Lead a defined area of technical expertise, with varied technical complexity.
Provide input in product and system roadmaps. Drive the development from research/early phases of development to product maintenance.
Ensure the design fulfills the business targets/requirements.
Develop and share acquired competence (e.g., training) and provide technical advice.
Manage networking across the organization, as well as influencing the work in other sites.
Network and build relationship with universities, external institutes, and partners for own technical area.
Participate in the business development and innovation.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Emma Johansson emma.johansson@randstad.se +46733441486 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Randstad AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8291688