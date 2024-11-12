Mechanical engineer, Audio
Axis Communications AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Lund
2024-11-12
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be part of a team with fantastic colleagues where you together create a smarter and safer world? We are now looking for a creative mechanical engineer for our HQ in Lund, Sweden, with a great passion for product development and audio!
Who is your future team?
You will join the New Business Audio mechanics team, which develops our products within network audio. We work cross-functionally, where electronics and mechanics collaborate closely. Axis development teams are small, dynamic, and take responsibility for their own areas of expertise. We work agile, with a lot of freedom to decide how we want to work, and of course, we have fun together.
At New Business, we are creative and innovative, contributing both in our daily work and during other activities such as Innovation Days a few times a year. We develop several cutting-edge products that complement Axis's video offerings, thereby providing Axis customers with the best products, services, and solutions.
What you'll do here as a Mechanical Engineer
In the role of mechanical engineer, you will be involved from early product definition to global launch. You have a broad role, and in addition to detailed design, you also work with concept development, manufacturability, system design, product testing, and support in volume production. Product development is conducted in cross-functional project teams. We have great openness where each employee helps their colleagues move forward and takes the time to share their knowledge, which you will notice when you get here!
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
You are a passionate developer with a genuine interest in technology who masters 3D modeling. You have the ability to design fine mechanics, both in plastic and metal.
We prefer that you are used to developing complete products, from idea to volume production. You likely have a master's degree in mechanical engineering or equivalent and relevant work experience.
We value our team highly, so we prefer that you have good collaboration skills. It's a big plus if you have experience in professional development of audio products.
What Axis have to offer?
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training and a personal mentor. Our team will support you, but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion.
Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
If you have any questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Karl Johnsinius at +46 70 840 27 81. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-121349". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
9006990