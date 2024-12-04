Mechanical Engineer ABB Force Measurement
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions. That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
ABB Force Measurement is a global supplier of advanced equipment and a partner to metal and paper industries. In this Mechanical Engineer role, you will be creating and executing designs for engineering solutions as part of the Order Engineering team in Västerås. In this role, your skills and technical expertise will contribute to a variety of design projects. You will be part of a dynamic, experienced team with the goal of tackling projects that will challenge your creativity and accuracy.
Responsibilities in this role includes:
Create drawings, documents and related materials for manufactory & purchase as well as customer.
Prepare BOM and operating lists for production.
Dimensioning and calculating customized solutions for customers in the proposal phase.
Preorder design & engineering (Installation drawings).
Adjust our product's mechanical dimensions for installation on site.
If this sounds interesting to you, read more about requirements for the role and how to apply below.
Qualifications for the role
To be suitable for this role you preferably hold a M.Sc. degree in Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, or equivalent.
You are curious and want to contribute to decades worth of technological legacy at ABB, and specifically Force Measurement.
You are passionate about engineering and have a curiosity for learning, which hopefully will give you an understanding of the wide range of products in ABB Force Measurement's portfolio.
You have a good knowledge of CAD software such as SolidWorks, CATIA, and AutoCAD.
Knowledge or experience in automated CAD (API automation) is an advantage.
Creativity, a sense of initiative and great attention to detail are things that matter to you.
We also believe that a collaborative, solutions-focused approach, together with strong written and spoken communication skills.
Fluent in English. Good knowledge of Swedish is also required, but can be learned on the job.
More about us
ABB Measurement and Analytics division, where Force Measurement is included, is among the world-leading manufacturers and suppliers of smart instrumentation and analyzers. With thousands of experts around the world and high-performance digital technology, ABB's team is dedicated to making measurement easy for its industrial and energy customers to let them operate more efficiently and profitably.
Recruiting Manager, Niclas Helfridsson, +46 706 99 20 40, will answer your questions. Union representatives: Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Jan Onsten, +46 705 32 22 58, Leaders: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16, Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. Talent Partner: Johannes Westermark Hester.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
Last day to apply is January 5th. Please note that we will not be reviewing candidates during the Holiday-season weeks, you can expect some delays in feedback during that time.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test and could also include a background check.
We kindly decline any direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of addi-tional job advertisements.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-05
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903)
Hydrovägen 10 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Hydrovägen 10 Jobbnummer
9044163