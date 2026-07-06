Mechanical Engineer
Tusa Energi AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Boden Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Boden
2026-07-06
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
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Mechanical Engineer
About the Job
TUSA Energi AB is expanding its project organization for a major industrial construction and installation project. We are now recruiting an experienced Mechanical Engineer to support and coordinate mechanical engineering and installation activities at our project site in Boden, Sweden.
Work Duties
Plan, coordinate, and supervise mechanical installation activities in accordance with project requirements
Review mechanical drawings, technical specifications, and engineering documentation
Ensure mechanical installations are carried out according to applicable standards, project quality requirements, and safety regulations
Coordinate mechanical work with construction, electrical, piping, and other project disciplines
Monitor installation progress and provide technical support to site teams and subcontractors
Identify technical issues and propose practical engineering solutions
Participate in inspections, testing, commissioning, and handover activities
Coordinate material requirements with procurement and warehouse teams
Prepare daily and weekly progress reports and maintain engineering documentation
Support project management with planning, scheduling, and technical coordination
Ensure compliance with Swedish workplace safety regulations and company HSE procedures
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related engineering discipline
Previous experience in industrial, energy, infrastructure, or large-scale construction projects is highly desirable
Experience with mechanical installation, piping, rotating equipment, or heavy industrial facilities is considered an advantage
Ability to read and interpret mechanical drawings, P&IDs, and technical documentation
Good knowledge of engineering standards, quality requirements, and mechanical installation practices
Strong organizational, communication, and problem-solving skills
Ability to work independently and as part of a multidisciplinary project team
Good knowledge of English is considered an advantage
Turkish and/or Swedish are considered strong advantages
Employment Conditions & Benefits
Full-time employment: 40 hours per week
Saturday work may be required depending on project needs
Overtime is compensated according to Swedish labor law and applicable agreements
Camp accommodation provided: private room with bathroom and kitchen access
Three meals per day provided by employer
Internal transport between camp and worksite included
Employment follows all applicable Swedish labor laws, including work environment and safety regulations
Mandatory workplace insurances according to Swedish requirements
Personal protective equipment (PPE) provided where applicable
ID06 registration arranged and paid by employer
Mandatory safety training included
Salary is offered at a competitive market level for this type of Mechanical Engineer role. All required workplace insurances are included and aligned with Swedish industry standards and union-based protections for comparable positions.
Workplace
Project site located in Boden, Sweden.
How to Apply
Send your CV and relevant certificates to:info@tusaenergi.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-01
Email your CV to info@tusaenergi.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tusa Energi AB
(org.nr 559306-3745)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Boden Construction Site Jobbnummer
9994438