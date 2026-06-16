Mechanical Engineer
Minnovation International AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-16
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Job description
Job description:
1. Undertake the inspection work of 3D mechanical design, purchase parts selection, mechanical finite element analysis, etc.
2. Responsible for the inspection of equipment 2D drawing design, BOM design, purchase parts summary, gasket report making, etc.
3. Undertake the inspection of the pneumatic principle design and electrical control principle design of the equipment.
4. Assist senior mechanical engineer to manage supplier's design quality and schedule.
5. Assist the quality Engineering Department to complete equipment assembly, gas path installation, equipment acceptance and other work.
6. Assist the site manager in the installation of on-site equipment, production line debugging, product quality improvement and other related work.
7. Summarize and share the problems encountered in machinery, gas path, safety and other aspects during the whole project (TOP problems).
Job requirements:
1. Education background: college degree or above.
2 3 years or above working experience or related work experience;
3. Familiar with the technical standards of at least one customer port.
4. Have 3D design, 2D design, gas path design and other skills.
5. Have communication, coordination and guidance skills; Proficient in office software.
6. Sensitive to product structure, have certain ability of mechanical design and analysis. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-28
E-post: resume@minnov.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984) Jobbnummer
9966483