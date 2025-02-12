Mechanical Engineer
Incluso AB Lund / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2025-02-12
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB Lund i Lund
We are looking for a Mechanical Engineer for a global company in Lund. Start ASAP, 1 year's limited contract to begin with the possibility of extension.
The role can differ depending on the consultants profile and experience. See the two different directions of the role below
A: We are looking for a Mechanical Engineer who will be a part of a technical team working with development of one of the key components within processing equipment. You will be based in Lund, Sweden but work in a global area.
B: We are looking for a Mechanical Engineer who will be a part of a technical team working with maintenance and supporting of one of the key components within processing equipment. You will be based in Lund, Sweden but work in a global area.
What you will do:
A: As a Mechanical Engineer in our team you will work in close collaboration with highly skilled technical experts, application specialists and electrical designers. You will be a part of the team that will develop and implement new development projects for the Homogenizer portfolio.
The close cooperation with our supply chain and the production also enables you to directly put your design and improvements to validation.
B: The assignment will involve independently work with development activities and technical investigations. It will also involve participation in development of projects as well as product maintenance activities and technical support for existing machines.
The close cooperation with our supply chain and the production also enables you to directly put your design and improvements to validation.
Regardless of the direction of the assignment, the work will include
Design and calculation of functions in the equipment according to specifications
Testing, both physical and virtual, of designed functions
Estimation of development work: effort, cost and risks
Troubleshooting when there are problems, both internally and potentially at customers
Drive and initiate improvement activities.
We believe you have:
Technical Bachelors or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering
5 years of experience as a Mechanical engineer in the field
A background within food industry, industrial automation, processing technologies, packaging or similar is considered a merit
Needed skills:
Creo
SAP
PDM Link
You should have a broad experience and interest of design, documentation and verification in a wide range of dynamic mechanical functions.
You are expected to take responsibility to drive activities or task from start to end
You have excellent collaboration skills and enjoys working with others
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start ASAP, 1 year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal at kanika@incluso.se
, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso AB Lund Jobbnummer
9162296