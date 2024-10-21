Mechanical Engineer
2024-10-21
We are seeking a talented and motivated Mechanical Engineer to join Transformer Service Sweden. In this role, you will collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to capture requirements, specify them for suppliers, and review supplier documents and reports. Your expertise will ensure the highest standards.
Your responsibilities
Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to capture and define requirements.
Specify requirements for suppliers and ensure compliance with project standards.
Review and evaluate supplier documents, reports, and technical specifications.
Assess and verify mechanical load, sizes, dimensions, etc.
Provide technical support and guidance throughout the project lifecycle.
Ensure all designs meet industry standards and regulatory requirements
Your background
Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Electromechanical Engineering, or a related field
Experience within Service and/ or within the transformer business is a strong advantage to be successful on this role.
You are customer oriented and have problem-solving attitude.
Proven strong teamwork and inclusion skills.
Good IS/IT skills are required.
It will be good to have commercial experience.
Proficiency in Swedish and English is required.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Hiring Manager Henrik Forsman, Henrik.forsman@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Michael Blomberg, michael.blomberg@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-18
