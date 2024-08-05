Mechanical Engineer
2024-08-05
Mechanical Engineer
Job Responsibility:
1. Undertake the inspection work of 3D mechanical design, purchase parts selection, mechanical finite element analysis, etc.;
2. Responsible for the inspection of equipment 2D drawing design, BOM design, purchase parts summary, gasket report making, etc.;
3. Undertake the inspection of the pneumatic principle design and electrical control principle design of the equipment;
4. Assist senior mechanical engineer to manage supplier's design quality and schedule;
5. Assist the quality Engineering Department to complete equipment assembly, gas path installation, equipment acceptance and other work;
6. Assist the site manager in the installation of on-site equipment, production line debugging, product quality improvement and other related work;
7. Summarize and share the problems encountered in machinery, gas path, safety and other aspects during the whole project (TOP problems).
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-20
