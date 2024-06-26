Mechanical Engineer
2024-06-26
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Background
Within ART Deceleration & Steering we develop Brake- and Steering- systems for future car models and continuously improve our current models. We are now looking to outsource the responsibility to successfully implement the steering gear in our next generation vehicles.
This assignment will involve collaboration both with internal and external partners and will require high communication skills. A high technical interest in both HW and SW is required.
Assignment and Scope
The purpose of Volvo Cars' Steering department is to create the best Steering system to the customer regarding Safety, Sustainability and Steering Feel.
The responsibility/ownership of implementing a new steering gear in our next generation vehicles will require high coordination/collaboration skills and very high understanding for the steering system and its impact on the rest of the car.
The Steering Gear in our next generation vehicles is developed by a full-service supplier. The supplier is sourced but due to a tight time plan it is very important to secure deliverables.
Deliverables
* Secure project deliverables from Supplier
* Drive and challenge Time, Cost and Quality towards supplier
* Verification/Validation of component
* Secure correct documentation in our system (Catia, TC, CarWeaver etc)
* Collaborate with teammates and stakeholder outside the team such as Vehicle dynamic, Manufacturing etc
Competence Requirements - Experience and background
* Master Mechanical Engineering or equivalent
* High competence in Safety Related Systems
* Practical experience from Steering Gear (EPAS)
* Competence in Automotive development processes
* Fluent in English (written and spoken)
High Communication Skills
