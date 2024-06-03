Mechanical Engineer
2024-06-03
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a mechanical engineer. In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Design systems and components that meet needs and requirements.
Produce layout and component designs.
Alter and modify designs to meet requirements and to eliminate malfunctions.
Estimate budget and scope of projects.
Update PLM, ERP and other company systems.
Analyze complex problems and make robust countermeasures.
Collaboration with managers for proper allocation and tracking of resources.
Place purchase orders for equipment, materials and spare parts and track as required.
Standardize and improve maintenance activities.
Together with the rest of the team, being a key player to develop and maintain a safe work environment.
Train others in maintenance specific tasks as required.
Follow up on performance of reliability of the equipment.
Set up long term maintenance activities
Qualifications/education/experience:
Bachelor's degree in related engineering fields
Min. 3 years of work experience in related industry
Ability to have a deep understanding of the Li-Ion battery manufacturing process.
Fluency in English
Excellent MS Office knowledge (pivot tables, graphics, etc.)
Excellent ability in use of 2D & 3D Cad software
Valuable (but not required) if fluency in other languages, including Swedish.
Specific skills:
Good technical knowledge about mechanical, automation, hydraulic and pneumatic.
Good technical knowledge about mechanical, automation, chemicals, hydraulics and pneumatics.
Good Knowledge of materials properties and their uses.
Knowledge of maintenance support operations.
Knowledge of continuous improvements tools used in industrial environment.
Appreciation of additive manufacturing and emerging technologies
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
