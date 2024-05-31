Mechanical Engineer
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Mechanical Engineer to join our Stockholm team.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
You will be responsible for the mechanical development of li-ion battery systems such as battery modules, packs, racks, mechanical frame, and electronic enclosures.
Key responsibilities
Interact with customers to understand the products use cases and requirements through the whole project.
Brainstorm and develop early product concepts.
Mechanical design considering mechanical loads and vibrations.
Mechanical design of protective enclosures to provide protection against environmental impacts and pollution.
Design for manufacturing and cost.
Participate and contribute to Design FMEA (Failure Mode and Effect Analysis) sessions.
Involve in regular discussions with cross functional team and suppliers.
Creation of technical drawings for customers and manufacturing.
Support the release of products and documentation in Teamcenter.
Participate in prototyping of designed and developed parts.
Requirements
Qualifications and experience
Bachelor's or master's degree in mechanical engineering or related field, or equivalent combination of education and experience to perform at this level
• 3 years of mechanical design experience, where part of the experience is in the field of cell integration, structural integration, power electronics or high performance li-ion batteries.
Experience in plastic parts and injection moulding.
Experience in various mechanical joining methods.
Strong Hands-On computer aided design skills.
Excellent analytical skills, especially in the field of design for safety, production, and serviceability.
Experience working in international teams and with customers.
Excellent English, written and oral skills.
Experience from a start-up environment is a plus.
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently.
Specific skills
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management.
Ability to work in a high profile and often high-pressured international environment (start-up).
Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit, and a sense of humour.
Personal success factors
Communicative personality.
Innovative and creative mind.
Highly organized and result driven.
Passionate about technology and in understanding complex problems.
Shows grit and determination in finding the best possible solution.
Has a can do-attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit.
Northvolt Systems AB
(org.nr 559244-0282)
Alströmergatan 20 (visa karta
)
112 49 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Northvolt Battery Systems AB Jobbnummer
8721230