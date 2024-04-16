Mechanical Engineer
Job Description
For our Mechanical Design team we are now looking for an Experienced Mechanical Engineer, you will work on custom made products and / or help with development of our standard product range.You will work closely to our workshop where manufacture and assemble all of our designs, we see a great benefit to actually seeing and being able to assemble what you design, this will also help you to develop your engineering skills.
Responsibilities* Frequently explore our technology designs and grow into new areas of responsibility* Be involved in handling, concept & detail design, implementation and testing* Formulate strategic and operational objectives* Having a creative mind and testing new ideas.
Skills and Qualifications * Solution oriented mindset* At least 3-5 years experience in Mechanical Design work.* Experience in 3D CAD software, CATIA, CREO and SolidWorks.* Good understanding of moving mechanical parts such as bearings and linear movement.* Excellent communication skills.
Additional Merits Prior experience in Manufacturing Engineering.
Familiarity with simulation software such as ANSYS.
Familiarity with Volvo Systems such as Kola and Teamcenter Ersättning
