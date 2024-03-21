Mechanical Engineer
Assignment description
We are looking for Mechanical Engineers-
Product Improvement Driver (50%)
As a Product improvement driver your mission is to ensure all existing product model variants within FS scope are carefully maintained. This means both from hardware and software perspective. Extra attention shall be kept to maintain compliance and sometimes update existing product models variants according to new regulations. Furthermore, you shall ensure they as a team can work efficiently in the PI forum and you will act as a gatekeeper for new PI cases.
You will work in all PI phases, sometimes with your own deliverables and other times follow up with other functions so that does not loose time and traction. Engineering documentation is done in Planner, SharePoint, Catia, SmarTeam and others. The role as product improvement driver is truly cross functional with a lot of contact with other functions both locally and on other sites within You should be able to work with responsibility and independently lead the tasks within your area.
Key responsibilities:
To take active responsibility for the product improvement activities within Floor saws;
Follow the process
Assess new design choices where needed
Active dialog with your manager
Clear reporting and documentation
Clear recommendations in go/no-go with motivation for new PI cases
Improve way of working to be time efficient with purpose to keep momentum
Lead by example on how to work with PI within floor saws.
Main tasks:
Primarily lead the product improvement forum and cases
The duties include support to create the technological roadmaps & strategies for the product group
Propose & lead changes based on regulation, parts end of life/short supplies, cost reduction, unique market needs, Work with cross functional teams including several engineering disciplines, manufacturing, aftermarket, purchasing, brands, feature validation team, suppliers and internal development teams spread across different sites to capture the needs impacts & secure alignments for proposed changes.
Support and sometimes lead the technical documentation updates
Coach design engineers through the PI process and help them follow up their tasks
Actively learn new skills and challenge the old
Have a structured way for documentation for everyone to take part of
Key stakeholders & interfaces:
FS management
FS engineers
Customers
Service
T&V engineers and co-workers
Purchasing + Supplier quality
Cost Reduction Engineer (PID) (50%)In a focused way drive and lead investigations and implementation of cost reduction cases. Lead by example on how to work with cost reduction.
Key responsibilities:
Drive the cost out activities
With help from supporting team identify cost out proposals
Maintain list and assess potential improvement areas out of a business case perspective
Develop and maintain a yearly plan of qualified initiatives and secure prioritization
To ensure relevant tests are being planned to keep quality
To ensure complete work chain is evaluated in cost reduction cases (time, effort and cost)
Actively support to improve the cost out process by give feedback to the cost out PMO representative
Main tasks:
To drive the cost out activities with support from the team and other line functions
Collect and list all potential cost out activities
Identify potential saving for per product, system, part etc. (Be part of the cost the team lead by PMO representative)
Actively participate in cost out initiatives
Ensure cost out initiatives comes out with sharp actions that can be planned and budgeted in dialogue with your manager
On regular basis inform your product group about status in cost out initiative to spread the work (min 4 times per year)
Perform follow-ups on made changes to ensure the wanted effects are reached. If not, adjust and finetune as needed
Have compliance implications in consideration for any cost out initiative
