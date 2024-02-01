Mechanical Engineer
We have invented a solar cell technology that enables endless energy, Powerfoyle. Not only will it change the world, but it also means you will work with leading technology, science, and machines - all under the same roof in our urban factories. We are passionate about the potential of our technology to make products better and easier to use. We build the next generation of clean green industry and unite in the vision of touching the lives of a billion people.
WHO WE ARE
We are on an exciting journey to bring our groundbreaking solar cell technology to the world. Sprung out of the solid Swedish industrial heritage, we are now in the stage of industrializing at scale to create real, impactful change.
A novel technology means that most of what we do has never been done before. It's challenging to create something new, and at Exeger we embrace that challenge with grit and passion, because we know that what we do matters.
WHO ARE WE LOOKING FOR?
Our Production Engineering team is expanding and we are now looking for our next Mechanical Engineer. To thrive in this role we believe you have an educational background within engineering. You have several years of experience in design of production machinery / automation of processes in large-scale production settings. You know your way around PDM and CAD, preferably Solid works. Ultimately, you are used to take a design from start to finish, including supplier relations and purchasing, and actually building the machine. If you have previous experience from automation and strength or heat transfer calculations, this is meritorious. Fluency in English, both written and spoken is a must.
Though, our recruitment process focuses as much on personality/culture fit as it does on merit. We're looking for someone that wants to work in a diverse group and be part of building our next production site. For this we believe you are self-driven, hands-on and can collaborate throughout the entire organisation.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
Production Engineering is the place within Exeger where we design machines and solutions, developing the entire Exeger production line. Focusing on innovative engineering solutions for high-performance projects, and provide technical expertise through design, manufacturing, and operations. The Mechanical engineer will be required to work with peers and other members of the Exeger team to continue to follow the existing vision-to restore the carbon balance of the planet by empowering people with clean endless energy. Your areas of responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
• Initiate product improvements in consultation with Head of Engineering
• Assist in creating specifications and preform verification on products/machines and creating test routines.
• Design 2D & 3D-drawings in Solidworks.
• Build of prototypes and assist in start-up of machines.
EXEGERIANS
At Exeger we are many things, innovators and industrialists, visionaries and doers. You'll team up with world leading experts continuously expanding the possible. We embrace differences and our behavior expectations support and boost the Employeeship which is all about acting curious, determined, responsible and being yourself.
We are confident in our product and our ability to bring it to the world. By combining different perspectives and skills, we push the boundaries of science and technology while always focusing on the common goal and vision. Our success is based on a cross-functional collaboration, as we grow and learn from each other.
WHAT NOW
Please send your application via Exeger's career page. If you do not have a resume at hand, you are welcome to apply with your LinkedIn-profile.
THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS
When you have applied, an automized confirmation e-mail will be sent to you. The hiring team will then review all applicants together. If selected to the next step, you will be asked to finalize an analytical and personality test from Alva Labs. Then you will be invited for interviews together with hiring manager and/or team and talent partner. Cases or scenarios might be used during the process. Reference- and background check is mandatory.
MORE ABOUT EXEGER & OUR CULTURE
Exeger is a Swedish company with a unique solar cell technology that converts all forms of light into electrical energy. This material, Powerfoyle, is the world's only fully customizable solar cell. With its superior design properties, it can be integrated seamlessly into any electronic device.
Powerfoyle enhances every product it is integrated into with extended or even unlimited battery life, putting the power of cutting-edge solar cell technology directly in the hands of people. Exeger is leading the way to energy independence through more sustainable and user-friendly products. Ersättning
