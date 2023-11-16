Mechanical Engineer
Powercell Sweden AB (publ) / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Powercell Sweden AB (publ) i Göteborg
At PowerCell Group, we are decarbonizing industries. We design, develop and manufacture hydrogen electric fuel cells and systems for aviation, propulsion, stationary, and marine applications. Our fuel cell systems have unparalleled power density, and the only emissions are water and heat. At our headquarters, located in Gothenburg, more than 140 employees work hard to deliver zero-emission solutions to customers around the world. We are growing fast and are always looking for new colleagues to add to our innovative, friendly, and ambitious culture.
We now need to strengthen our Product Development team with a Mechanical Engineer.
Daily work
• Develop and design solutions that meet multidisciplinary technical requirements (including mechanical, electrical, and chemical aspects), ensuring manufacturability, ease of assembly, and maintainability. Effectively balance and integrate the diverse needs of various stakeholders, and propose well-considered compromises when necessary to achieve optimal outcomes.
• Hardware development and integration in fuel cell systems for different applications: marine, aviation, stationary power, and different types of vehicles
• Selection and validation of components and materials.
• Constantly explore better ways to solve problems and find reasonable ways to advance them through concept, prototype, and validation.
• Long-term development of methodology and strategy.
Your background and experience
• Engineering education, minimum 3 years in mechanical/construction or similar.
• Fluent Swedish and/or English spoken and written.
• Good knowledge of CAD software, preferably CATIA v5
• Basic knowledge of technical drawings and requirements
Good to have
• Workshop experience in both assembly, manufacturing and metrology
• Advanced knowledge of drawings, GD &T, drawing standards, etc.
• Knowledge of mechanical strength, FEM and mechanical testing.
Personal qualities
• You have a strong drive and are curious.
• Willing to ask for help when you do not understand or need help.
• Capable of determining scope, plan, and execute projects oneself and together with a team.
• Structured and systematic.
• Eager to continue learning and developing.
• Focused on creating value.
• Motivated to bring about a sustainable future through technology development
• Open to change, as this is a fast-paced environment where priorities and responsibilities sometimes change quickly.
You will become part of a motivated and knowledgeable group with a common interest in improving the environment and environmental thinking. Your colleagues will inspire you to constantly challenge and improve our products. We have fun together while we make a real difference!
Read more about us at https://careers.powercellgroup.com/ Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Powercell Sweden AB (publ)
(org.nr 556759-8353), http://www.powercellgroup.com Arbetsplats
PowerCell Group Kontakt
Felicia Svärdh felicia.svardh@powercellgroup.com 0739103719 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Powercell Sweden AB (publ) varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8266788