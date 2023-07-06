Mechanical Engineer
2023-07-06
Company Description
AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are 19,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalization, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Job Description
Are you looking for a new challenge? Right now, our business area Product & Software Engineering is growing, and we are looking for you who have a great interest in product development and experience in mechanical design. We are organized in cross-functional development teams in which continuous improvement, innovation and knowledge sharing is a part of our daily work. In your role as an mechanical engineer, you will work with construction and technical requirements that meets our client's needs.
As a consultant at AFRY, you get a variety of work. You can either work at one of our local clients, or be in our office and work in our exciting projects together with other AFRY colleagues. We have clients (from startups to multinational companies) in various industries.
Start date: According to agreement
Placement: Borlänge
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have at couple of years of relevant experience. Working in at least one CAD-system (ex. solidworks, creo, inventor). You are a Brave, Devoted Team player who wants do develop technical solutions of tomorrow and join us in making future. You are a person who thinks big, likes design and construction and are not afraid of new and exciting challenges and have great communication and collaboration skills.
You enjoy taking great personal responsibility and do not mind working independently. You're also used to working in projects and you have a good communication ability. We also believe you have good knowledge in both Swedish and English.
Additional Information
We support your career development and professional growth. We offer a position in a stable company where new idea creation is encouraged, and innovations are taken forward. Our work is demanding, but it is accompanied by freedom - freedom to develop and learn, and to combine professional and private life into a fulfilling match.
We at AFRY want to build a better future and find the best solutions, serving our clients but also the wider society. We are a modern employer strongly driven by our values based on long-term sustainability.
Read more about AFRY and what our employees tell about their work https://afry.com/en/join-us/get-know-us
Contact:
Hiring Manager, Fredrik Kihlborg, fredrik.kihlborg@afry.com
Recruiter, Madeleine Engström, madeleine.engstrom@afry.com
Last day to apply, August 28th
AFRY is committed to creating an inclusive & diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company where our differences are our strengths. Join us to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
