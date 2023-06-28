Mechanical Engineer
Danda AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Malmö
2023-06-28
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Danda AB i Malmö
, Vellinge
, Lund
, Trelleborg
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige
Have operational responsibility for a component or sub-module delivery. Drive the work from an operational perspective. Have a capacity to work individually or with a small team actively to secure the deliverables. Lead mechanical design engineering activities in a particular area. Play an active role in the delivery. Integrate deliveries from others and secure quality and readiness before release. Spread knowledge and develop competence within the team.
What does a Mechanical Engineer at Volvo Powertrain Engineering work with?
As Mechanical Engineer you are the main project interface. You are responsible for project deliveries related to the development of turbo systems such as early risk assessments/FMEA, installation studies, dimensioning/modelling, design reviews and release of technical documentation. You will plan and drive the component verification and validation activities according to the Volvo guidelines. You work with understanding the end customers need in order to find the best solution, taking all project and product requirements into account. As Mechanical Engineer you will also be the main supplier interface when it comes to engineering activities to secure component quality, delivery, cost and feature.
You will work cross functionally with people from e.g. purchasing, manufacturing and aftermarket, as well as globally with other sites. You will functionally report to the Global Component Responsible.
Who do we believe you are?
In this position we believe that good ability for structure, customer focus and excellent communication and networking skills is important. We also believe that you have a creative mind and problem solving ability and with a drive to deliver results in time, since that is what this job is about. But most important of all we need you to be a true team player and you contribute with good team spirit. We also imagine that you have:
A university degree in mechanical engineering or similar technical education
Fluent knowledge in English (speaking and writing) as we are a truly global and diverse company
Skills in modelling and dimensioning of components in 3D-CAD (PTC Creo)
Skills in 2D-drawing dimensioning and tolerance setting
Good knowledge in material properties, cast and machined components
Experience from engine/vehicle or turbo development is a merit
Level 4: >10 years of experience in the domain
Place: Malmö
Start: August Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Danda AB
(org.nr 559069-2249) Arbetsplats
Danda Jobbnummer
7922464