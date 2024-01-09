Mechanical Engineer - Senior
Itive AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Järfälla Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Järfälla
2024-01-09
, Sollentuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Itive AB i Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are, on behalf of one of our customers, looking for a Mechanical Engineer to strengthen their team- Sweden - Lund.
Required Skills:
• Min 5 years of experience from mechanical engineering.
• Good experience with Creo CAD design for consumer products
• Good experience with plastic parts design and injection molding
• Good experience to coordinate design work in a distributed team of CAD designers, including effort estimations.
• Good experience with IPx (water, dust protection) requirements
• Experienced with design for manufacturing/ assembly, reliability and FMEA
• Good knowledge in mechanical testing and validation tools and processes
• Good experience with tolerance calculations
If your matching above skills. Kindly send across your CV in word format to careers@itive.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-22
E-post: careers@itive.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "MECH ENG". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Itive AB
(org.nr 559195-7724) Jobbnummer
8378468