Mechanical Engineer - Senior

Maskiningenjörsjobb / Järfälla
2024-01-09


We are, on behalf of one of our customers, looking for a Mechanical Engineer to strengthen their team- Sweden - Lund.
Required Skills:
• Min 5 years of experience from mechanical engineering.
• Good experience with Creo CAD design for consumer products
• Good experience with plastic parts design and injection molding
• Good experience to coordinate design work in a distributed team of CAD designers, including effort estimations.
• Good experience with IPx (water, dust protection) requirements
• Experienced with design for manufacturing/ assembly, reliability and FMEA
• Good knowledge in mechanical testing and validation tools and processes
• Good experience with tolerance calculations

If your matching above skills. Kindly send across your CV in word format to careers@itive.se .

Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-22
E-post: careers@itive.se

