Mechanical Engineer - Product Improvement
2024-02-16
The Koenigsegg R&D team is a small, agile hub of highly talented individuals, where the sum is greater than the parts. Koenigsegg is committed to hiring and developing top talent from across the world for any given discipline. Our world-class team operates with a non-conventional, 'Lean Development' philosophy of high inter-disciplinary collaboration, flat organizational structure, and technical contribution at all levels. You will be expected to challenge and to be challenged, to create, and to innovate.
For this role, we are looking for someone with a genuine passion for engineering the best vehicles in the world. You will be working in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial company, leading the way in the hypercar business. You'll work alongside accomplished, world-renowned engineers on perhaps the most exciting automotive programs in existence today. You will become a member of the Product Improvement group in the Koenigsegg Engineering team.
THE ROLE
As a Mechanical Engineer in the Product Improvement team, you will have the opportunity to use knowledge from various areas, to develop robust, proven, and reliable products utilizing the latest automotive technologies.
The role requires good cooperation with other departments and involves research and solution development, problem-solving, root cause analysis, testing, and 3D and 2D documentation preparation. You get a chance to not only develop the design but also coordinate other departments' activities leading to a resolution of a problem and to participate in its testing, both off- and on the vehicle.
Mechanical engineer will collaborate closely with production, aftermarket, prototype, technical documentation, quality, ME, electrical, as well as CAE, and compliance departments.
You will:
- Work with problem-solving, root cause analysis, and solution development
- Design components, assemblies and perform necessary design verification and calculations
- Create 3D models, assemblies, and 2D drawings using Catia V5/3dexperience
- Support the release of product into production (PLM)
- Work closely with Aftermarket, Technical Documentation, Production, and Prototype departments, coordinating actions leading from problem investigation to final solution implementation
- Plan, organize and carry out tests to verify component function and requirements
-
Ensure technical support leading to successful introduction of solutions into production
-
Prepare service kits and service actions
-
Interact with suppliers and technology providers
WHAT WE OFFER
- Flexible work schedules + culture of collaboration
- Rare opportunity to impact a growing company, backed by Koenigsegg's long track record of success and profitability
- Engaging and friendly work environment, guided by leadership with a strong vision
- Work alongside world-class talent in tech and automotive
- Quick decision-making
REQUIREMENTS:
-
B.Sc. / M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, or a related field
-
Strong interpersonal, communication, and team collaboration skills
-
Experience in Mechanical Engineering development role (minimum 4 years), preferably in the automotive sector
-
Knowledge and understanding of general mechanical engineering principles and calculation methods: tolerance analysis, mechanical components selection and calculation, material choice and strength, engineering fits
-
Design experience using CAD software (minimum 3 years), good knowledge of Catia V5 / 3dexperience will be an additional benefit
-
Experience with PLM systems
-
Experience with 2D documentation creation with a practical implementation of Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing (minimum 3 years)
-
Practical knowledge of manufacturing technologies used for prototyping and low-volume production in the automotive industry
-
Fluency in English including technical terminology
Desirable Skills:
- FEM analysis skills
- Knowledge of electronics and HV systems
- Ability to read and understand electrical schematics
- Understanding of vehicle systems construction and operation
- Experience with data logging and analysis
- Embedded software programming exposure/experience
- Experience with communication protocols
- Hands-on experience with cars - both from software/electronics as well as hardware perspective
Your way of working:
- Proactive, flexible, and self-motivated
- Self-driven
- Well-organized and structured with the ability to drive things to completion
- Capable of working cross-functionally
Please send the application form in English.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
