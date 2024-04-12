Mechanical Engineer - Oceanbird
2024-04-12
Oceanbird is looking for a
Mechanical engineer
AlfaWall Oceanbird AB is a 50/50 joint venture, owned by Alfa Laval and Wallenius but operated as an independent company. Our strong mother companies provide valuable insights in shipping and industrial production and enables us to have a long-term perspective.
By harnessing wind - a constant and free energy source - we contribute to a more sustainable shipping industry. The wind helped us discover our planet - now it can help us preserve it!
Oceanbird is now moving into the realization phase of our wing sails. During the year to come, we will test our first full-scale prototypes and at the same time prepare for moving into a commercial phase with focus on getting the wing sail out on the market.
What will you do?
We are looking for a mechanical engineer with large experience from the whole product development chain, especially regarding large-scale mechanical systems. In this role, you will get to combine mechanical design and structural engineering in solving the complex challenges of getting wing sails onboard large oceangoing ships. The key tasks will be:
Mechanical and structural design of Oceanbird wing sail technology according to technical requirements as defined by customer needs, class rules and Oceanbird standards.
Develop drawings and specifications, including 3D models/drawings, BOM, and instructions for manufacturing.
Technical interface towards suppliers and manufacturers.
Who are you?
To succeed in this role, you should have:
A creative and problem-solving mindset is paramount!
Master's degree in mechanical engineering, or equivalent.
At least 5 years working experience from mechanical engineering of large-scale industry structures or systems.
Experience in working cross-functionally together with automation, electrical and other mechanical/structural engineers in solving problems and ensuring system performance.
Field experience, you have already developed and been a part of taking prototypes or products from the drawing board to commissioning.
Experience in Creo.
Working experience within the marine industry is beneficial.
An interest in sustainability and a willingness to contribute to a better future.
What do we offer?
A chance to be a part of something bigger and make a real change, and at the same time having a workplace that is characterized by a positive atmosphere.
Our core values are:
Pioneering Spirit - We dare to challenge the conventional and break new ground. As pioneers, we empower a revolution.
Natural forces - The power in the wind, in people, in ideas - the natural forces surrounding us all are waiting to be harvested.
Fun & Passion - It 's harder to fly alone - only together can we make a difference. Cooperation and shared passions build our strong team spirit.
Dedication - Dedicated to high-quality and robustness, to offer the right help on sustainability journeys, to be the best. Dedicated to making change.
Contact
For more information about the position, please contact:
Niclas Dahl, Managing Director Oceanbird +46 76 115 06 43
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union information:
Francisco Garcia, Akademikerföreningen, +46 733 995 684
Anders Jansson, Unionen, +46730780482
We review applications continually so please send in yours as soon as possible but not later than 30th April. Please note that, due to GDPR, we do not accept applications sent via email.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
