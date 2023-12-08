Mechanical Engineer - Lighting Systems
2023-12-08
As a Mechanical engineer for lighting systems, you will be responsible for the design and development of robust, proven, and reliable products utilizing the latest automotive technologies. The role requires knowledge of the technologies used in exterior and interior automotive lighting. You will collaborate closely with the optical design team as well as with the CAE, prototype, electrical, exterior design, and homologation departments.
Key responsibilities include:
- Creating 3D data and 2D drawings using Catia V6 inside the 3D Experience platform.
- Enclosure design for headlights, taillights, markers, reflectors, and interior lighting.
- Conducting testing to verify product viability
- Provide expertise to release the product to production (PLM)
- Collaborating with various internal departments and external suppliers
You have a genuine passion for engineering the best vehicles in the world. You enjoy working in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial company. We are leading the way in the hyper-car business. Driven and enthusiastic.
Requirements
- Experience in Catia V5/V6 and 3DX
- R&D Experience in LED lighting systems development
- Familiarity with lighting homologation requirements for ECE and FMVSS
- Experience with detailed modeling, drafting (GD&T), and PLM system
- Knowledge of testing procedures for automotive lighting systems
- Understanding of prototyping technologies (3D printing, milling, casting)
- Experience injection molding technology
- Proficiency in English
Availability
- According to agreement
- Full time
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
