Mechanical Engineer - Fixed-Term contract - Landskrona
2024-11-19
ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems Industrial Docking Solutions R&D department is looking for a new Mechanical Engineer to join our exciting journey in Landskrona!
As we are the system owners of the Industrial Docking Solutions, we cooperate closely with several teams both within the company and externally across Europe. Together with other R&D units we bring all parts of the product together, always delivering innovative, safe and reliable solutions. Working for ASSA ABLOY means safety, quality, and customer satisfaction. This is something we bring with us into every decision, design and dream we have going forward.
Join our Team in Landskrona and enjoy a collaborative culture that empowers you to build a career you can be proud of.
What you would do as our Mechanical Engineer
Joining this team means working in a high performing and social organization that daily develops and shapes the future of Industrial Docking Solutions. We are a team of ambitious and goal oriented professionals who is looking for a hands-on engineer that wants to make an impact and has the ability to turn initial challenges and issues into opportunities and solutions.
You will develop new groundbreaking solutions as part of a large cross-functional project. Your daily effort will help us keeping our current products up to date by continuously improve manufacturability and user friendliness. In this role you will have the chance to develop new solutions that are more cost effective and innovative creating an opportunity to change the industrial Docking market forever.
You would also:
Define and break down task scope into manageable pieces, execute tasks in accordance with project scope.
Perform root cause analysis and suggest/test proposals for implementation, as well as analyze and validate test results.
Design or redesign mechanical and thermal devices, develop prototypes, design, build/order test equipment.
Keep equipment operational by coordination of maintenance and repair service, maintain system and product data.
Communicate the progress to key stakeholders.
The skills and experience you need
We are looking for someone who:
Has a University Degree in Mechanical Engineering or a similar field.
Has knowledge of mechanical CAD tools, especially SolidWorks.
Has previous experience working with sheet metal, plastics, injection molding etc.
Has knowledge of Teamcenter, JIRA/Confluence, FEM-analysis would be a nice to have.
As a person, can take some twists and turns with ease and find a way forward when our processes are dragging behind; understands that development takes time and that you do not always succeed on your first try.
Is a team player who thinks outside the box to invent new solutions and together with the team, strives to make our end-customers happy and satisfied.
Is proficient in English, Swedish would be highly appreciated.
What we offer
We're passionate about providing amazing opportunities and benefits, so you can continue and progress a lifelong career with us - here's what we have to offer:
Learning and career development opportunities, whether it's online learning, management training or enhancing your skills.
A competitive salary and incentive schemes.
Flexible working hours & hybrid work approach.
We review applications regularly, so don't wait
We are building diverse, inclusive teams, and encourage applications from everyone who can see themselves working with us. Just set up your profile and apply here.
To make sure your personal data is safe, we don't look at any applications sent by email or post. If you have any questions about the role or the process, email Talent Acquisition Business Partner, Daria Skucha at daria.skucha@assaabloy.com
Let's create a safer and more open world - together!
To find out more about us, visit www.assaabloy.com
We are the ASSA ABLOY Group
Our people have made us the global leader in access solutions. In return, we open doors for them wherever they go. With nearly 61,000 colleagues in more than 70 different countries, we help billions of people experience a more open world. Our innovations make all sorts of spaces - physical and virtual - safer, more secure, and easier to access.
As an employer, we value results - not titles, or backgrounds. We empower our people to build their career around their aspirations and our ambitions - supporting them with regular feedback, training, and development opportunities. Our colleagues think broadly about where they can make the most impact, and we encourage them to grow their role locally, regionally, or even internationally.
As we welcome new people on board, it's important to us to have diverse, inclusive teams, and we value different perspectives and experiences.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31
https://www.assaabloy.com/career/en/open-positions/job.29915
Lodjursgatan 10, Landskrona (visa karta
)
