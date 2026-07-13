Mechanical engineer - CAD visualization
Professional Galaxy AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Södertälje Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Södertälje
2026-07-13
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Södertälje
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
, Solna
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Mechanical engineer - CAD visualization for one of our clients.
About the assignment:
We are looking for a candidate to support the preparation and transformation of CAD data into high-quality visualization data. The role focuses on material assignment, data cleaning, and quality assurance to ensure visualization-ready datasets. Create technical visualization images for internal use cases and prepare structured visualization data packages for downstream stakeholders. Work will be performed using tools such as Deltagen, CATIA V5, and Adobe Photoshop, and includes collaboration in a cross-functional project environment involving internal stakeholders, market representatives, and TRATON brands.
Responsibilities: • Prepare CAD data for visualization (geometry clean-up, simplification, structuring) • Perform material assignment and scene setup for visualization • Ensure high data quality through validation and QA checks • Create technical visualization images for internal communication • Produce and deliver visualization data packages for other departments
Collaborate with: • Product design & engineering • Industrial Design / Styling • Market & communication stakeholders • Work in tools such as Deltagen, CATIA V5 and Adobe Photoshop • Support continuous improvement of visualization workflows and data standards
Education, Must Have: • Engineering degree or equivalent within: • Mechanical Engineering • Product Development • Industrial Design Engineering
Education, Nice To Have: Specialization or coursework in: • Visualization / Rendering • Surface modelling or styling • Digital product presentation
Experience, Must Have: • Experience working in 3D CAD environments (preferably CATIA V5) • Experience handling complex CAD assemblies and product structures • Experience from automotive or commercial vehicle development • Understanding of: • Product development processes • Cross-functional collaboration (design–engineering–production)
Experience, Nice To Have: • Experience in visualization / rendering workflows • e.g. Deltagen, VRED, Blender or similar • Experience in image creation / post-processing (Photoshop, Illustrator) • Experience working close to: • Industrial Design / Styling • Studio Engineering • Knowledge of material definition and visual quality control • Experience from Scania or similar organization • Knowledge of additional tools: • Alias, Rhino or other surface modelling tools (meriterande)
Language • English – fluent (required) • Swedish – meritorious
Personal / Soft Skills • Self-driven and proactive • Strong communication skills in cross-functional teams • Ability to translate technical data into visual outputs • Structured and quality-focused mindset • Curious and willing to learn new tools (e.g. Deltagen) • Comfortable working in project-based environments with multiple stakeholders
Full-time. Hybrid, 3-5 days/week on-site. The selection of candidates is done continuously. Good opportunities for an extension off the assignment
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8061906-2099699". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Vagnmakarvägen 1 (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
10001905