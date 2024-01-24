Mechanical Digital Mock-Up (DMU) Engineer
2024-01-24
Mechanical Digital Mock-Up (DMU) Engineer
The Koenigsegg R&D team is an agile hub of highly talented individuals, where the sum is greater than the parts. Koenigsegg is committed to hiring and developing top talent from across the world for any given discipline. Our world-class team operates with a non-conventional, 'Lean Development' philosophy of high inter-disciplinary collaboration, flat organizational structure, and technical contribution at all levels. You will be expected to challenge and to be challenged, to create, and to innovate.
For this role we are looking for someone with a genuine passion for engineering the best vehicles in the world. You will be working in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial company, leading the way in the hypercar business. You'll work alongside accomplished, world-renowned engineers on perhaps the most exciting automotive programs in existence today.
As a mechanical DMU engineer, you will be responsible for managing the E-BOM and packaging of robust, proven, and reliable products utilizing the latest automotive technologies. You will work with the entire vehicle to support and collaborate with cross functional project managers, system engineering groups, technical preparation and manufacturing engineering.
Responsibilities
-
Review 3D models and assemblies for vehicle packaging, tolerance stacks, envelope, manufacturability and serviceability
-
Controll and Mantain E-BOM
-
Support on Virtual builds
-
Work with clash analysis and reporting
-
Generate package models
-
Support of release of product into production (3DX)
-
Work closely with production, aftermarket, prototype, quality,manufacturing engineer, electrical, as well as CAE, and homologation department
-
Ensure that product meet compliance regulations
-
Technical support leading to successful introduction into production
-
Vehicle weight managment
-
Approve build books for production
-
Spare part identification and tracking
Need to have
-
BSc in Mechanical Engineering. MSc preferred
-
Design experience with CATIA V5, V6. 3DX preferred
-
Knowledge of Geometric dimensioning and tolerancing
-
Experience with assembling, multi-model links
-
Experience with detail drafting and modeling
-
Experience with PLM system
-
Interpersonal and communication skills
-
Understanding of prototyping, production technologies, and validation procedures
-
Professional level of English
Meritorious
-
Experience with vehicle packaging and clash analyis
-
Experience with tolerance stack analysis
-
Experience with virtual builds
-
Experience in manufacturing of large assemblies
-
Understanding of technical concepts and federal safety standards and laws is advantageous
-
Experience in automotive design and manufacturing
-
Experince in weight managment
Availability
-
According to agreement
-
Full time
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
