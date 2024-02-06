Mechanical Developer
2024-02-06
Job description
Are you a experienced Engineer in pipe calculations for gas turbine peripheral systems? Randstad Engineering is seeking a Pipe Calculator/Designer for a consultant assignment at Siemens Energy in Finspång. In this role, you will play a key role in ensuring compliance with standards, advising on pipe laying, supports, flexible elements, and materials.
As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Engineering, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
Conduct pipe calculations for peripheral systems associated with gas turbines.
Act as a sounding board for designers in choosing pipe laying, supports, flexible elements, and materials.
Ensure compliance with CE marking requirements for power plants, including necessary calculations.
Apply knowledge of standards, including PED, ASME, and national standards, to meet regulatory requirements for global exports.
Provide recommendations based on international standards for various regions.
Qualifications
Minimum a bachelors degree in relevant field of engineering.
Strong expertise in pipe calculations for gas turbine peripheral systems.
Knowledge of industrial pipe installation practices.
Familiarity with standards such as PED, ASME, and the ability to adapt to and recommend compliance with national standards worldwide.
Detail-oriented mindset with a focus on precision in calculations.
Ability to collaborate with designers and offer insights on optimal solutions.
Effective communication skills to convey recommendations and work collaboratively within a global team.
About the company
