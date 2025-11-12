Mechanical Designer
2025-11-12
For our client we are looking for a Mechanical Designer.
You will work on all stages of a product, from research and development to design and manufacturing, to installation and final commissioning.
Your daily tasks may include:
Design, specification and calculation of the construction equipment
Developing, testing and evaluating theoretical designs
Supporting the organization by drafting the lay-out, specifications and budget
Assisting during the mechanical installation of equipment on site
Troubleshooting when there are problems in the field and/or during production
Drive minor PLC activities (Rockwell)
Work with Creo
Simulation and virtual verification
Required skills:
Robust design DFTP, DFS, DFM
Hygienic Design
Creo and PDMLINK
Interest to learn GPS
Assembly testing
Preferred skills:
Knowledge of filling machines
Your Application
Does the role sound interesting and like a good fit? We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as we are conducting interviews on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline. We can only receive and process your application if you register your CV in our portal. Due to GDPR regulations, we cannot accept applications via email. We warmly welcome your application! The assignment is part of Quest Consulting's staffing services.
About Us
We are specialists in IT, Technology, HR, Administration, and Finance. Our goal is to be your personal partner, which is why it is very important to us to work according to our core values. Our key principles are to be Personal, Innovative, and Professional. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-21
