Mechanical Designer
2023-08-30
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Mechanical Designer, Technology and Innovation - Hardware development team
Are you a Mechanical Designer with a passion for innovation and a talent for intricate design work? Join Epiroc's Automation Electronics Team and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of mining and infrastructure technology. Epiroc, a front-runner in productivity solutions, is seeking individuals like you to contribute to our dynamic growth and maintain our industry leadership.
Join our team
As we propel ahead, we invite you to be a vital part of our journey. Our Automation platform team focuses on cutting-edge products, spanning hardware, software, functions, and applications within the automation realm. By becoming a member of our team, you'll engage in a stimulating, collaborative environment where you'll harness the latest technologies to tackle intricate challenges in demanding applications.
Your mission
As a Mechanical Design Engineer, you will collaborate closely with our electronic designers, contributing your mechanical expertise to the Electronics Team. This role resides within the TIN Automation division, fostering synergies with cross-functional teams and divisions. Your primary objective will encompass electromechanical design, 3D modeling, drawing creation, and documentation management within Teamcenter (PDM).
Your contributions will be far-reaching, including ensuring seamless integration of electronic components into a functional control system (RCS). Drawing on your understanding of various production methods, you'll establish key relationships with essential suppliers, nurturing these partnerships as part of your daily routine.
Your profile
Success in this role demands a blend of teamwork and autonomy. You excel in collaborative settings and autonomously take charge when needed. Your openness to share insights and learnings underscores your collaborative spirit. Effective English communication, both written and verbal, is essential, enabling you to actively participate in projects and propose well-fitted technical remedies.
Requirements:
* A degree in Mechanical Engineering
* Robust background in electromechanical design
* Passion for technology and diverse production methodologies
* Familiarity with designing products for challenging environments
Location and travel
You'll be based in Örebro, Sweden, a hub of innovation. While your core activities will be centered here, occasional travel will be required.
Application and Contact
Epiroc promotes diversity and welcomes applications from candidates of all backgrounds. To seize this opportunity, submit your resume and a cover letter that highlights your relevant experience and your vision for thriving in this role by 2023-09-18. Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis, and the position could be filled before the final application date.
For inquiries about the role, reach out to Jan Knutsson, Global Manager R&D Automation Platform HW, jan.knutsson@epiroc.com
, +46 703 15 99 10 or contact Sunna Sveinsdottir, Recruitment Specialist, at sunna.sveinsdottir@epiroc.com
