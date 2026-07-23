Mechanical Design & Development Engineer
Rebaba AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lidingö Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lidingö
2026-07-23
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rebaba AB i Lidingö
About the Role
Rebaba builds circular battery systems from second-life EV batteries. Our solutions power buildings, industries, and charging infrastructure, combining mechanical design, electronics, and software into one integrated product. We design and assemble everything in Sweden with a clear mission: making clean, affordable energy accessible.
We are now hiring a Mechanical Design & Product Development Engineer who wants to take mechanical concepts from sketch to real, field-ready products.
Responsibilities
Design mechanical parts, assemblies, and enclosures, both small modules and larger system components
Build and test prototypes, iterate quickly, and refine designs based on performance, safety, manufacturability, and cost
Take products from early concept to final, production-ready designs through structured, iterative development
Design for manufacturing, assembly, installation, and circularity across all mechanical components
Evaluate and optimise thermal performance, ventilation, airflow, insulation, and fire-related design considerations
Select materials based on sustainability, durability, circularity, and cost
Support certification and compliance work related to mechanical design, including enclosure standards and safety requirements
Work closely with electrical and software teams to ensure alignment with electronics, wiring, cooling, and control systems
Prepare manufacturing documentation including drawings, BOMs, tolerances, and assembly instructions
Collaborate with suppliers and participate in sourcing decisions
Requirements
Strong skills in mechanical CAD such as SolidWorks, Fusion, or similar
Experience designing enclosures, structural components, or industrial products
Understanding of manufacturing methods such as sheet metal, machining, plastics, composites, and welded structures
Experience with thermal design, airflow, ventilation, and fire-related considerations
Knowledge of material selection for performance, sustainability, and circularity
Familiarity with certification and compliance requirements for mechanical systems
Experience preparing drawings, tolerances, BOMs, and production documentation
Comfortable working with suppliers and contributing to sourcing decisions
Hands-on experience building and testing physical products
Strong understanding of mechanical design principles and system integration
Benefits
A central role in designing the physical hardware behind circular battery systems
Ownership from concept through prototyping, testing, and final product
A collaborative environment across mechanical, electrical, and software teams
A mission-driven company focused on sustainable energy solutions
Opportunity to work on products deployed in real-world applications with measurable impact
About Rebaba
Rebaba is at the forefront of sustainable energy storage solutions. We specialize in giving second life to electric vehicle batteries, transforming them into efficient energy storage systems. Our mission is to accelerate the transition to renewable energy while reducing waste and environmental impact. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: careers@rebaba.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rebaba AB
(org.nr 559430-9246), https://rebaba.se/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
10010390