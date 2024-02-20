Mechanical Design Manager for external design at Power Transformers
2024-02-20
As a Mechanical Design Manager you will lead a team in the mechanical design department. The department consists of 15-20 employees. You will be a key member in Power Transformers Engineering Management team and represent the unit on technical topics towards customers and upper management.
As a Leader at Power Transformers you build excellence through diverse teams and courageous conversations. You inspire others to think big, innovate and focus on solutions.
Your responsibilities
Support and coach your team and be liable for the competence development
Initiate and drive continuous improvement activities across teams
Drive your team's performance to ensure that safety, integrity, financial and contractual requirements are met
Improve operational performance of the department in collaboration with your colleagues
Enable people growth and improvements in operational, quality, and technical aspects
Your background
You hold a university degree in Engineering or have equivalent work experience from a technical area
Previous management experience is an advantage
As a leader you are inspirational, customer-focused, empowering, and decisive
You have the ability to strike a balance between operational and strategic tasks
Experience in transformers with corresponding network is a plus
As person you are a team player who has good listening & influencing skills to build trust with your team and different stakeholders
Fluency in English and Swedish is required, both written and spoken
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply by Mar 11th! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Anna Qvicker, anna.qvicker@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-388 3152; Unionen: Olle Ruzicka, +46 107-38 31 44; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-11
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 10
)
771 31 LUDVIKA
