Mechanical Design Engineers to a Global Leader in Water Solutions!
2026-02-05
Are you a problem solver driven by innovation and sustainability? Do you want to work with next-generation water technology in a global environment? We are currently seeking three Mechanical Design Engineers - Apply today, as we work with an ongoing selection process!
Our client is a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world's most challenging water issues. Through innovative and sustainable technologies, they improve the way water is used, managed, and re-used globally. The company is characterized by an inclusive culture where diversity and new ideas are highly valued.
In the role of Mechanical Design Engineer, you will become part of a competent R&D team responsible for developing existing and next-generation mixers, wastewater and dewatering pumps. You will work both independently and in close collaboration with Product Owners, specialists, and technicians.
It is a one-year consulting assignment with the possibility of extension.
You are offered a stimulating work environment with good opportunities for personal and professional development. You will work with innovative solutions that have a big impact on the business and be part of a competent team.
Work tasks
You will be part of a cross-functional team and work closely with Product Owners, specialists, and technicians. Your main tasks include:
• Updating existing 3D parts and drawings
• Generation of solutions to technical problems
• Generation and implementation of technical product data
• Technical support
• A BSc or MSc level in Mechanical Engineering or similar.
• At least 3 years of work experience in the field.
• Very good communication skills in verbal and written English.
• Experience of working with Creo
To succeed in the role:
You are a flexible problem solver who is open to new ideas and always looking for ways to improve. You are a technical yet service-minded team player who pushes for innovation and thrives on collaboration with global stakeholders. With strong communication skills, you act as a self-motivated driving force for quality, change, and transformation.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
