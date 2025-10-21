Mechanical Design Engineer to leading telecommunications company
Do you want to work on designing mechanical solutions for advanced electronics? In this role, you'll have the opportunity to impact the technology behind future mobile networks and grow in a development-focused position.
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this role, you will join an experienced team specializing in the mechanical design of enclosures for electronics in radio access networks. You will receive comprehensive training to get started, but we are looking for someone with experience with CAD design.
As a mechanical designer, you will work on designing enclosures and protective casings for telecom equipment. You will use the CAD tool Creo to create 3D models, drawings, and specifications. The role involves defining product requirements, analyzing their impact on design, and performing and analyzing tests to validate product performance. You will collaborate closely with other technical areas such as thermal design, electronics design, and production both in Sweden and globally.
This role offers significant opportunities to contribute to continuous improvements in processes and tools while developing your skills in product design and problem-solving. This is a long-term position where you will work as a consultant through Academic Work.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Design mechanical enclosures for telecom equipment using the CAD tool Creo
• Define product requirements and analyze their impact on design and testing
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams in areas such as thermal design, interconnect, and industrial design
• Perform and analyze tests to validate product design and functionality
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
For this position, the right candidate:
• Holds a bachelor's or master's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Design, Engineering Physics, Vehicle Engineering, or a similar field
• Has professional experience with CAD design
• Has experience with PTC Creo
• Has experience with various manufacturing methods such as machining, die casting, and injection molding, especially with materials like aluminum, zinc, and plastic
• Has experience in product design and development of mechanical parts
• Has strong proficiency in English, both spoken and written; Swedish is a plus
• It is a merit if you have experience with FEA simulations, preferably in ANSYS
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
Please highlight your skills relevant for this position in your application documents.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Responsible
• Adaptable to Change
• Stable
