Mechanical Design Engineer (Product maintenance) to Husqvarna Robotics
2023-01-30
Welcome to one of the world's oldest start-ups!
Curious by nature. Constantly on the lookout for new territories to explore. And new ways to experience the world around us. We have gone from solving peoples' everyday problems, to shaping great experiences, such as enjoying spending time in the garden while new technology does the job.
We are a creative hub for innovative and passionate minds. Together, we are on a mission. To shape greater experiences than ever before and to revolutionize the way we take care of our lawns.
And now, we want you to be a part of it.
About the department and the team:
At Husqvarna Residential R&D, we're not just developing cutting-edge robotic lawn mowers, we're also building the future of robotics mowers. Our Mechanics Development Team is at the forefront of this journey, tasked with designing and improving the mechanical parts that make our robotic mowers run smoothly. At the same time, we are responsible for the life time management of the products that are already released.
We work in a fast-paced and innovative environment, with access to a state-of-the-art material lab, verification lab, prototype workshop, and CAE department. As a Design Engineer on our team, you will be working with colleagues from all corners of the globe, to conquer technical challenges and discover the best solutions, together. You'll take charge of your deliveries, manage your to-do list, and communicate effectively with the rest of the squad. And, you'll do all of this in a prestigeless and open culture, where new ideas are always welcome.
About the role as a Mechanical Design Engineer (product maintenance):
In this role, you'll take lead in updating our existing platforms on the market. You'll create and maintain mechanical parts for the robotic mowers using CAD, as well as coordinating smaller teams in design tasks. Your technical skills will set the stage for taking those parts from the virtual world, to reality.
You will ensure that the set requirements are being implemented in the product, structure updates in PLM system and drive your own tasks, but also from your colleagues. You'll collaborate with a team of fellow innovators, testers and operations, making sure every detail meets the highest standards. With your keen eye for design and a focus on DFA & DFAA, you'll ensure that every creation is not only visually stunning - but also production-ready.
You'll have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies like Catia V5 and Smarteam, to develop your skills in areas like product design, CAD, and PLM systems.
About you:
Let's work together, if you're also in to tackle technical challenges and come up with the best solutions, together with the team. You are comfortable in taking lead in technical issues - to drive a solution together with people from other technical functions. Because, you're really that team player who loves to listen and share your own knowledge and opinions with others. You're also not afraid of deadlines and know how to prioritize your tasks and shift focus, to get things done. Plus, you are good at communicating - fluent in English, both written and spoken.
If you have a Bachelor or Master's degree in Engineering with a mechanical design focus, an extensive experience in product design of plastic parts and are proficient in CAD, we want to hear from you.
A plus for experience of PDM systems, like Smarteam.
Location
Hybrid, but onsite in Huskvarna on a weekly basis.
Your application:
So, can you envision yourself being a part of this? If so, send us your application as soon as possible, since we are reviewing the applications on an ongoing basis.
For more questions regarding the position please contact:
Hiring Manager: Kim Vindemarker kim.vindemarker@husqvarnagroup.com
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact:
Recruiter: Matilda Björkegren matilda.bjorkegren@husqvarnagroup.com
Union representatives:
Soili Johansson - Unionen, soili.johansson@husqvarnagroup.com
