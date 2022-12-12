Mechanical Design Engineer For The Cspec Instrument
2022-12-12
The European Spallation Source is one of the most exciting, innovative and ground-breaking," Big Science" projects under construction today. Research with neutrons lies behind some of the most important materials and innovations which improve our everyday lives, our health and our environment.
Whilst others have built telescopes that allow us to look into the furthest regions of space, now we will build a device so powerful it will allow us to the study the smallest objects in the finest detail.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role:
The ESS is at an exciting turning point. It is in transition from being a construction site, to being an operating facility. To help us realise our goal of being the most powerful neutron source in the world, we now need to hire a Mechanical Design Engineer to work on our Cold Chopper Spectrometer instrument (CSPEC).
Like all of our instruments, CSPEC is truly unique. CSPEC is a neutron time-of-flight instrument which will be used in a wide variety of scientific applications, including life sciences, functional materials and chemistry. It is being developed and constructed by a French/German consortium.
As our next Design Engineer, you will be responsible for providing detailed designs of the mechanical constructions for CSPEC as well as contributing to its integration into the complete instrument and the on-site infrastructure at the ESS campus in Lund. This means that you will not only be designing machine parts and components in 2D and 3D and performing mechanical calculations, but you will also follow through the manufacturing, construction, assembly and installation phases of the instrument lifecycle.
About you:
To thrive with us in the Neutron Scattering Systems technical projects group you need to be driven, responsive and good at spotting both problems and opportunities. You need to be a highly motivated person who isn't afraid to get stuck in!
First and foremost, we need someone who is suitably qualified and experienced. Ideally, you will have a higher technical or University degree in mechanical engineering or something similar. You need to show us that you have excellent knowledge of CAD software and that you are technically competent in both mechanical 2D drawings and 3D modelling - preferably using CATIA. SOLIDWORKS experience would be a great benefit.
Our ideal candidate will bring prior experience in manufacturing processes and workshop environments. We need someone who can design mechanical components that have to work in harsh environments: i.e. under high vacuum and whilst exposed to ionising radiation. Therefore, we will prioritise candidates who have experience in mechanical design of high precision alignment components, mechanical design of components in radiation environments and who have designed automated, motioned machinery.
We are building ESS from the ground up, so we need someone who is comfortable not only following procedures, but also creating them. We attach great importance to personality and attitude, so we're looking for a real team player: Someone who is sociable, has excellent communication skills, who likes to collaborate with different people and who is committed to helping this amazing project to realise its full potential. We need a hands-on self-starter who can work in a structured, orderly, responsible and - most importantly - safe way.
The working language of ESS is English and we need someone who can start as soon as possible! This is a full-time, fixed-term position for a period of 3 years. You will be based at the ESS facility in Lund Sweden.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, exciting and fast-paced work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Flexible working arrangements and a real work-life balance.
• Interested? We sure hope so.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks, which may be required in the final stages of the recruitment process.
We review applications continuously, so don't miss out! Submit your application as soon as soon as you can and quote the job reference number ESD-24230 in your application.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/ess-recruitment-process
or contact Daniel Nordin Baker - Recruitment partner - at daniel.nordin@ess.eu
. For further information regarding the position, please contact the Hiring Manager, Gabor Laszlo on gabor.laszlo@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Conny Wendt at conny.wendt@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Yngve Levinsen at yngve.levinsen@ess.eu
