Mechanical Design Engineer For Ikea In Älmhult!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Malmö
2024-02-06
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Trelleborg
, Landskrona
, Eslöv
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be a part of a strong and multinational culture? In this role you will get exciting challenges, and you will contribute to the product development process. This is shaped by intelligent solutions and well-thought-out designs, contributing to customer satisfaction. Do you find this opportunity interesting? Submit your application today as we are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are currently seeking a Mechanical Design Engineer, specializing in Range Area Bedroom Furniture. As a valuable member of the solution development team, your primary role will involve overseeing the mechanical design aspects related to furniture stability. This entails ensuring that the devised solutions align with the intended products, are suitable for production, and contribute to an exceptional customer experience.
You are offered
• The possibility to work at a multinational company within home furnishing
• A culture where diversity and equality are key priorities
• Personal coaching from your consultant manager at Academic Work. As a consultant, you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional. Read more about our offer
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Design mechanical solutions for bedroom furniture, utilizing diverse materials and functions from initial concept to the final product
• Develop, document, and manage digital 3D models and 2D drawings
• Evaluate constructions through calculations and simulations, collaborating with in-house FEA engineers prior to prototype testing
• Act as a primary contact with IKEA of Sweden's prototype department
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A University Degree in mechanical engineering or equivalent experience and knowledge
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken
• Experience in product development and/or creating and documenting 3D models and 2D drawings
• A good understanding of FEM analysis and basic structural dimensioning
• Need to be on-site at IKEA in Älmhult at least 4 days per week
It is meritorious if you have
• Fluent in Swedish, both written and spoken
• Experience working with Solidworks and Windchill
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Innovative
• Problem solver
• Communicative
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15101799". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8446931